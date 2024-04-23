Advertisement

TV actress Arti Singh, who will soon be getting married to her fiance Dipak Chauhan, expressed her belief that “dreams” do indeed “turn into reality” as her wedding date approaches. Aarti, who is the niece of Bollywood actor Govinda, shared two pictures from her Haldi ceremony on Tuesday, donning a vibrant lehenga designed by Apurva Motwaanii.

Arti Singh shares glimpses from her Haldi ceremony

On April 23, Arti Singh shared photos from her haldi ceremony. The bride-to-be was dressed in a multi-coloured lehenga choli for her mehendi. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote: "Sabse khoobsurat rang, haldi ka rang, mere pyar ka rang, couldn’t be happier as dreams turn into reality. #Day1 #Haldi #DipakKiArti."

Following the lively Haldi ceremony, Arti, who is the sister of comedian Krushna on Tuesday morning pushed herself to the gym to burn calories. The actress posted a video of herself on the treadmill, captioning it: "Himmat juta ke kar hi liya."

What more do we know about Arti Singh?

Arti made her acting debut in 2007 with Maayka and has since appeared in popular TV shows such as Thoda Hai Bas Thode Ki Zaroorat Hai, Parichay, and Waaris. She was the fourth runner-up in the 13th edition of Bigg Boss, where the late actor Sidharth Shukla clinched the winner’s trophy in 2019. Arti is currently seen in the show Shravani.

Recently, her sister-in-law Kashmera Shah threw her a grand bridal shower party which was attended by her close friends and brother Krushna Abhishek among others.

