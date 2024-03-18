×

Updated March 17th, 2024 at 23:05 IST

Bahu Hamari Rajnikant Star Ridhima Pandit Says TBMAUJ Could Have Been Her Bollywood Launch

Ridhima was the face of television serial Bahu Hamari Rajnikant, which has been compared to Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon's Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Ridhima Pandit
Ridhima Pandit | Image:ridhimapandit/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
The Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon led Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya released in theatres on February 9. The film sees Kriti Sanon essay the role of a robot - SIFRA, who begins to develop human emotions. On its release, the film and several of its scenes were compared to moments from the show Bahu Hamari Rajnikant.

Ridhima Pandit believes Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya could very well have been her launch


Ridhima Pandit recently marked an appearance on Digital Commentary's podcast. The appearance saw her unabashedly share her take on Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. She said, "I have watched it, it's good. Good for the makers, good for the people who watched it."

When pointedly asked if she feels she could have done a better job with the role of SIFRA, Ridhima did not mince her words. Pointedly calling the casting decision as choosing a 'star' over an 'actor', she said, "Of course, I think why not. But maybe they wanted to pick someone from film stars. Probably, that could have been the launch. You never know. It's star versus actors, absolutely."

Ridhima Pandit revisits her show Bahu Hamari Rajnikanth


Bahu Hamari Rajnikant had a short lived run on television between 2016 and 2017. The show however, clearly left quite the mark on the psyche of viewers, evident from the rampant comparisons that have been made between it and Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya. The podcast appearance also saw Ridhima express her appreciation for the same. 

She said, "I am happy that I have played a character that people are unable to forget even after so many years. It is a great feeling that people remember my character...My producer's brief was 'you're a robot, you can't express emotions but you have to capture the audiences' emotions and enhance it'." 
 

