Shivangi Joshi and Kushal Tandon have gained popularity since working together on Ektaa Kapoor show Barsatein-Mausam Pyaar Ka. Although their relationship on TV was warmly embraced, it seems that love has also blossomed off-screen. The two have been reportedly dating for quite some time now. On Thursday, reports of the couple getting engaged soon also surfaced online, which was promptly refuted by both of them.

Shivangi Joshi And Kushal Tandon deny engagement rumours

Taking to his Instagram story, Kushal shared his reaction to his engagement rumours. Sharing a picture of himself pracitising martial arts in Thailand, the actor expressed astonishment at the fake news. He wrote, “Yaar media wallloooo Ek bhath bathaooo, meri engagement horahiiii hain, our muje he nah pataaaaa?????? I am here in Thailand training my martial arts. Aisaaaa kaiseee karletheee Hoon aaap log, atleast thoro tho authentication news ki rahkaaaa Karoo mere bhai log? Ye apkeee source hain kaun? (Hey media folks! Let me tell you something, I'm getting engaged and I didn't even know about it??? I'm here in Thailand training in martial arts. How do you guys do this? At least verify the news properly, my brothers. Who are your sources anyway?).”

Shivangi, on the other hand, shared a meme post which read, “I love rumours. I always find out amazing things about myself I never knew.”

Origin of false engagement rumours

For those who were unaware, the stars' alleged romance was first reported by a leading media portal. Working together in Barsatein Mausam Pyaar Ka, which aired from July 2023 to February 2024, is said to have strengthened their relationship. According to the source, "They both prefer to keep their relationship out of the public view because they are very private individuals. When they believe the moment is appropriate, they may declare their relationship."

Shivangi Joshi rose to fame in the professional sphere after appearing in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. She has also been part of several television shows, including Bekaboo and Balika Vadhu. Conversely, Kushal Tandon starred in many series, including Beyhadh, Bebeakee, and Ek Hazaron Mein Meri Behna Hai.