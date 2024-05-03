Advertisement

Bharti Singh has been admitted to the Kokilaben Hospital. The popular comedian shared the news of her hospitalisation on her vlog. She said that she had been admitted for gallstones and needed to undergo surgery soon. Bharti also shared an emotional account of how she left her family members worried about her health for the past few days.

Why is Bharti Singh admitted to the hospital?

Bharti often shares her daily life encounters and her life experiences on her vlog. Most recently, the comedian gave a health update on the same and revealed that she has been enduring severe stomach ache for the past three days, but did not make anything from it initially. She initially dismissed her symptoms as acidity or gastronomical issues, but later found out that it was gallstones and she needed to undergo surgery.

Bharti further mentioned that her family members, especially her husband Harsh Lambachiyaa have had to endure troubles for several nights due to her pain. She added that he has not been able to sleep and therefore has kept everyone around her worried for her health. Bharti also shared that she feels guilty seeing her family members and friends leave their important tasks to come and visit her in the hospital. She also requested her fans to pray for her speedy recovery and revealed that she has not been able to eat anything because her stomach hurts.

Bharti Singh gets emotional after getting admitted to the hospital

In her vlog, Bharti Singh also shared that her husband Harsh visits her in the hospital late at night after their son Gola goes to sleep. She shared that she has not left her 2-year-old son alone even for a night ever since his birth. A teary-eyed Bharti said, “Now, Gola is 2 years old and since the time he was born I haven't been away from him even for a night. Main ek raat bhi uske bagair nahi soyi hoon aur na woh mere bina soya hai (We have not slept without each other even for a night) and this is the first time I am in the hospital and he is at home... He keeps going inside my room and calling my name. I just pray to God that no mother has to stay away from her child. Chalo bus ek-do din ki baat hai. (It is just a matter of a day or two).”

Bharti and Harsh with their son Gola | Image: Instagram

Through her blog, Bharti urged her followers to take care of their health and prioritise their overall well-being over work. She ended the clog on an emotional note thinking about her son and urged her fans to pray for her well-being.

Advertisement