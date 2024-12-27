Bigg Boss 12 Fame Srishty Rode Recalls Battle With Pneumonia During Amsterdam Vacation: Not Sure I’d Make It Home...

Actress and Bigg Boss 12 star Srishty Rode recently shared a shocking incident when she was rushed to a hospital in Amsterdam after falling seriously ill during her holiday. She described her painful experience on social media, admitting there was a moment when she doubted if she would make it back to India. Fans now sharing condolence.

Bigg Boss 12's Srishty Rode gets hospitalised in Amsterdam

Srishty Rode posted photos from her Amsterdam trip on Instagram revealing a challenging experience. She wrote describing her sickness, "I wanted to share something real with you all. While I’ve been posting happy moments from my Europe trip, there’s a part of the story I haven’t shared — something much harder. I got seriously sick with pneumonia while in Amsterdam, and it hit me hard. My oxygen levels suddenly dropped, and I was in the hospital, fighting so hard…scared that if I’d even make it home."

She further added the difficulties she faced in coming back to India, "My condition got so bad that my visa expired before I could leave. After a long struggle, I finally made it back to Mumbai, but I’m still in recovery. Pneumonia takes time, and my doctors say it could take months, but I’m pushing through. I’m still weak, but I’m hopeful and working on getting better."

Srishty Rode thanked her fans

She expressed her gratitude to her fans, saying, "I want to thank everyone who reached out while I was away from social media. Your support means the world to me. I’m so grateful for all of you, and I’ll be back stronger soon."

She accompanied her note with several photos from the hospital, where she was seen using external oxygen support.