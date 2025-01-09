Published 20:13 IST, January 9th 2025
Bigg Boss 18: Vivian Dsena Drags Chum Darang During Ticket To Finale Task, Netizens Say 'Pure Season Kuch Nahi Kiya...'
Bigg Boss 18 housemates competed for the Ticket to Finale task. Competition grew tough between Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang.
- Entertainment News
- 2 min read
As Bigg Boss 18 finale is approaching, the reality show is getting more intense and interesting with twists and turns. Recently, six contestants were seen fighting for the ticket to finale, Vivian Dsena and Chum Darang were battling it out. The promo video has now gone viral.
Vivian Dsena-Chum Daran and Karamveer Mehra get violent during the task
In the latest promo, Vivian Dsena gets very competitive and pushes Chum Darang after which she gets hurt. Other contestants get angry when, Vivian is seen dragging Chum after she falls. Karamveer Mehra looses his cool and challenged him to do fight.
Fans had mixed reaction seeing the clip. One user wrote, “Start kre chum or galat kre Vivian..really”. Another user wrote, “Stay strong vivian we're with you always”. “Vivian was constantly saying "chum lag jayegi”…She deliberately tied the stretcher with her legs and lied down
To win the task he had to pull it so he did”, wrote the third user.
What do we know about Bigg Boss 18 finale?
The TRPs of the show have been low since the start but now slowly, it is getting interesting. As per reports, the grand finale of Bigg Boss 18 was supposed to take place on January 19. Now, the latest reports in Gossips TV say that the show has got an extension of two more weeks.
It seems the grand finale will happen in February now. However, nothing has been confirmed by the makers yet.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 20:13 IST, January 9th 2025