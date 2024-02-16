Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement
Previous StoryNext Story

Updated February 16th, 2024 at 13:21 IST

Kavita Chaudhary Of Udaan Fame Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 67

Kavita Chaudhary, well known for her TV shows like Udaan, has died on Thursday, February 15. The actress passed away after suffering a cardiac.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Kavita Chaudhary
Kavita Chaudhary | Image:X
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Latest Update: Kavita Chaudhary, well known for her TV shows, has died on Thursday, February 15. The actress passed away after suffering a cardiac. Kavita breathed her last in Amritsar, as per media reports. Kavita was an Indian TV actress who was known for playing an IPS officer in Doordarshan series Udaan.

Kavita Chaudhary dies of cardiac arrest

As per media reports, TV actress Kavita Chaudhary passed away on Thursday night in Amritsar after suffering a cardiac arrest. She breathed her last at Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar, where she was undergoing her treatment. 

A file photo of Kavita Chaudhary | Image: X

 

CINTAA also expressed their heartfelt condolences after hearing the news about Kavita Chaudhary's death due to cardiac arrest. They shared a photo and wrote, 'CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Kavita Chaudhary." 

CINTAA's post | Image: X

 

It has been reported that that Kavita was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment for the same. However, her family is yet to share an official statement. 

Fans offer condolences to Kavita Chaudhary's family

A social media user took to their X handle to pay their last respects to Kavita Chaudhary and wrote, “This is really sad news... Lots of childhood memories attached with this face n persona.. Her UDAAN was such an inspiration to young girls.” 

Another user wrote, “Actress #KavitaChaudhary passed away of a heart attack. Best remembered for her iconic tv series #Udaan and the wise Lalitaji of the Surf Excel ads.”

Advertisement

One of Kavita's fans wrote, “So sorry to hear this. #Udaan was such an inspiring show and #KavitaChaudhary nailed the role. May she rest in peace.”

 

Advertisement

Published February 16th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Previous StoryNext Story
Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#SandeshKhaliHorror

Mamata Banerjee

13 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Arrives At Airport

14 hours ago
Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Visits Temple

14 hours ago
Amy Jackson

Amy Dons Stylish Look

14 hours ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka Shares Video

14 hours ago
Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shares B'day Wish

14 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra

Siddharth Meets Fans

14 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol Knits Sweater

14 hours ago
Babil Khan

Babil Isolates Himself

14 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor

Sonam Stuns In White

14 hours ago
Shruti Hassan

Shruti Rehearses Her Song

14 hours ago
Sanjana Sanghi

Sanjana Steps Out In City

14 hours ago
Sonakshi Sinha

Sonkashi Poses In Style

14 hours ago
Hardik Pandya

Pandya is 'back at it'

16 hours ago
Kate Cross

Cross welcomed by RCB

17 hours ago
Vivek Oberio

Vivek Praises BAPS Temple

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel Revisits Memories

a day ago
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Allu Heads To Germany

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Rahul Gandhi Affirms Tejashwi Yadav as Driving Force in Bihar

    Lok Sabha Elections10 minutes ago

  2. Fire breaks out inside 3-storey building near Mewar College in Ghaziabad

    India News12 minutes ago

  3. Hyper-personalised Skincare Is All About Catering To Your Unique Needs

    Lifestyle15 minutes ago

  4. Karnataka Budget: Liquor To get Expensive in Bengaluru

    India News16 minutes ago

  5. Vizhinjam Project: Kerala Govt gives ultimatum to Adani Group

    Business News17 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo