Kavita Chaudhary Of Udaan Fame Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At 67

Latest Update: Kavita Chaudhary, well known for her TV shows, has died on Thursday, February 15. The actress passed away after suffering a cardiac. Kavita breathed her last in Amritsar, as per media reports. Kavita was an Indian TV actress who was known for playing an IPS officer in Doordarshan series Udaan.

Kavita Chaudhary dies of cardiac arrest

As per media reports, TV actress Kavita Chaudhary passed away on Thursday night in Amritsar after suffering a cardiac arrest. She breathed her last at Parvati Devi Hospital in Amritsar, where she was undergoing her treatment.

A file photo of Kavita Chaudhary | Image: X

CINTAA also expressed their heartfelt condolences after hearing the news about Kavita Chaudhary's death due to cardiac arrest. They shared a photo and wrote, 'CINTAA expresses its condolences on the demise of Kavita Chaudhary."

CINTAA's post | Image: X

It has been reported that that Kavita was diagnosed with cancer and was undergoing treatment for the same. However, her family is yet to share an official statement.

Fans offer condolences to Kavita Chaudhary's family

A social media user took to their X handle to pay their last respects to Kavita Chaudhary and wrote, “This is really sad news... Lots of childhood memories attached with this face n persona.. Her UDAAN was such an inspiration to young girls.”

Another user wrote, “Actress #KavitaChaudhary passed away of a heart attack. Best remembered for her iconic tv series #Udaan and the wise Lalitaji of the Surf Excel ads.”

One of Kavita's fans wrote, “So sorry to hear this. #Udaan was such an inspiring show and #KavitaChaudhary nailed the role. May she rest in peace.”