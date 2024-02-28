Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 28th, 2024 at 13:38 IST

Bride-to-be Surbhi Chandna Talks About Managing Work Close To Her Wedding Date

With only a few days left for the wedding, Surbhi Chandna is still juggling between work and wedding preparations. Here is what the actress has to say about it.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Surbhi Chandna Wedding
सुरभि चंदना की शादी | Image:instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Surbhi Chandna is all set to get married to longtime beau Karan Sharma on March 2. The couple, who has been dating for 13 years, will be tying the knot at a destination wedding in Jaipur and their wedding festivities will start from March 1. With only a few days left for the wedding, Surbhi is still juggling between work and wedding preparations. 

File photo of Surbhi Chandna | Image: Instagram

Surbhi Chandna on managing work and wedding preparations

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Surbhi opened up about working till the end of the wedding. Surbhi said, “There are so many women who are pregnant and are still working until the eighth.” On this, Barun Sobti said, “My wife was flying until the eighth month, working, going to work.”  Surbhi responded by saying, “Toh usse badi baat toh kuch nahi ho sakti, meri toh shaadi hai yaar. (Nothing can be bigger than this, it’s just my wedding).”

File photo of Surbhi Chandna | Image: Instagram

Surbhi also talked about her wedding preparations. She said that she has a partner who is working towards it. “My sister who’s really taking care, so backend par kaam chal raha hai. We have a good team who’s managing that aspect,” she added.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma’s roka 

Taking to Instagram, Surbhi earlier shared a video offering a glimpse inside her roka ceremony with Karan. In the video, the couple can be seen getting a warm welcome from their family, which was followed by an intimate yet happening ceremony where they danced their heart out. The video also showcased a glimpse of their pre-wedding photo session in the backdrop of lush green trees. For the ceremony, Surbhi wore a beige coloured co-ord set while Karan wore a white kurta-pyjama layered with a brown coat.

Published February 28th, 2024 at 13:38 IST

