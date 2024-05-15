Advertisement

Deepti Sadhwani, known for hosting the comedy reality show Hasya Samrat and her role in the popular TV series Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, marked her debut at the esteemed 77th Cannes Film Festival. She graced the premiere of the feature film Le Deuxième Acte (The Second Act). She further shared her excitement on her Instagram handle, expressing her honour to walk the red carpet at the Cannes 2024 opening ceremony.

Deepti Sadhwani makes Cannes debut

Deepti stunned in an orange gown with a record-breaking long trail, captivating attendees at the Palais des Festivals et des Congrès in Cannes, France, where the opening ceremony was held. She captioned her post, "Honoured to be walking the red carpet for the Opening ceremony of 77th Cannes Film Festival with the record breaking longest trail of gown." She further wrote, "With the longest trail At the opening ceremony at 77th Cannes Film Festival."

The star-studded affair included the world premiere of Quentin Dupieux's film The Second Act, featuring an impressive cast. Additionally, Oscar-winner Meryl Streep was honored with the prestigious Palme d'Or for her remarkable contributions to cinema, enhancing the evening's allure. Throughout the 12-day event, the Cannes Film Festival will present a diverse array of films from around the globe, showcasing premieres, screenings, and glamorous red carpet moments.

Who is Deepti Sadhwani?

With a background in finance, Deepti's passion for the arts led her to explore film, television, and music. Crowned Miss North India, she progressed to the regional finals of the Miss India competition. Expanding her career beyond television, Deepti transitioned to the film industry, featuring in Nazar Hati Durghatana Ghati and Rock Band Party. Moreover, she has made her mark in the music industry, appearing in numerous Haryanvi tracks, from 'Harayana Roadway' to the lively Lala Lala Lori.