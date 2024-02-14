Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated February 14th, 2024 at 17:44 IST

Divya Agarwal Follows In Alia Bhatt's Footsteps, To Marry Apurva Padgaonkar At Home

Reality TV star and actress Divya Agarwal has confirmed her wedding date with Marry Apurva Padgaonkar while revealing the details of her big day.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Divya Agarwal
Divya Agarwal with fiance Apurva Padgaonkar. | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Actress and reality TV star, Divya Agarwal, is all set to embark on a new journey as she prepares to tie the knot with her restaurateur fiance Apurva Padgaonkar. Chucking the trend of grand big fat weddings, the couple has chosen an unconventional and intimate affair right at Divya's residence in Chembur.

When is Divya Agarwal getting married?

Divya will exchange vows on February 20 this year with Apurva. Breaking away from the shackles of conventional wedding norms, Divya and Apurva are planning a celebration that promises to redefine traditional ceremonies. The festivities will commence with a Sangeet ceremony on February 18th, followed by a Mehendi celebration the next day.

Expressing her enthusiasm for the unique wedding arrangements, Divya said in a media statement, "We are getting married at home, and we are very proud of that decision because honestly, we didn’t want to go with the regular ideas. I really wanted to do something offbeat. I wanted an experience."

Divya got engaged to Apurva on her 30th birthday

On December 6, 2022, Divya Agarwal announced her engagement to Apurva Padgaonkar, an engineer-turned-businessman. Apurva chose this special occasion to propose to Divya, presenting her with a ring. The series of pictures shared by Divya on social media was filled with love and happiness. One particular image featured Divya proudly displaying her engagement ring and smiling ear to ear.

In her heartfelt caption accompanying the post, Divya officially declared their relationship status and expressed her boundless happiness and excitement for the journey ahead. She wrote, "Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly, and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo: A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone."

In other news, Divya had a few infamous relationships in the past that garnered her major controversies. She was associated with actors Priyank Sharma and Varun Sood.

Published February 14th, 2024 at 17:44 IST

