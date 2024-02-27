Advertisement

Actor Vishal Aditya Singh who is currently heading the TV show Chand Jalne Laga has slammed his own small-screen industry for cashing over regressive content. He was heard saying in an interview with Dramas and Dreams TV, “Kuch bhi dikhate hai. Aap sarkari job ka dikhao na? Sarkari jobs ke naam pe IPS dikhaenge aur ek episode ke baad woh phir chula chaukha chai kar rahi hoti hai. Pagal ho kya. Kuch bhi.” (They show anything. Why not show a government job? They show someone as an IPS officer in the name of government jobs, and after one episode, she’s back to making tea and snacks. Are they crazy?)

Aditya added, “There are a lot of things, I mean, you name it. We have to change it for the audience and the biggest thing, you know, there are very few talented people. I think I’m speaking from the heart.”