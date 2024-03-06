×

Updated March 6th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

Cheshtha Bhagat Confirms Break Up With Boyfriend Nikhil Mehta, Accuses Him Of Cheating

Cheshtha Bhagat met Nikhil Mehta on the sets of the dating reality show Temptation Island last year and was in a relationship with him ever since.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Cheshtha Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta
Cheshtha Bhagat and Nikhil Mehta | Image:Youtube
  • 2 min read
Cheshta Bhagat, who is known for being a part of shows like Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Hum Rahe Na Rahe Hum, recently parted ways with her boyfriend Nikhil Mehta. The actress met Nikhil on the sets of dating reality show Temptation Island last year and has been in a relationship with him ever since. However, in recent developments, Cheshta confirmed their breakup and accused him of cheating the whole time they were dating. 

Cheshta Bhagat accuses Nikhil Mehta of cheating 

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, Cheshta revealed that Nikhil was in contact with his ex-girlfriend while dating her and she got to know about this when his ex called her. The actress said, “I tried to brush it under the carpet and ignore many signs. However, I didn't want the toxicity to increase and thus decided to end it. I learned about his two-timing and it is only recently that his girlfriend called me and there were many revelations for me as well. After learning the truth, it wouldn't have been healthy if I continued dating him. I don't like lies. I wish he would have informed me about it earlier.”

 

Cheshta continued by saying that Nikhil had told them both two different stories, in which he claimed to his ex that he was only dating Cheshta for the show's advertising and that their relationship was merely namesake. On the other hand, he was offering false hope to Cheshta of love and commitment. 

Cheshta Bhagat on aftermath of break up

Having discovered Nikhil's true identity, Cheshta went on to say that she no longer wants to be associated with him. She has severed all contact with him; instead of arguing or making a spectacle, she has quietly distanced herself. The actress went on to say that she is grateful to Nikhil's ex for telling the truth and she has no reservations about her. 

 

 

 

Published March 6th, 2024 at 18:22 IST

