Dalljiet Kaur recently got married to businessman Nikhil Patel. The actress, who moved to Jordan along with her son Jayden after marriage, has recently made her way back to India sparking separation rumours. Additionally, Dalljiet deleted a few pictures of her wedding from her Instagram handle and dropped Patel's surname off of her social media bio, adding fuel to the fire. Now addressing the divorce reports, the actress’ team has issued a statement.

Dalljiet Kaur’s team issues statement

In response to the reports of Dalljiet and Nikhil's separation, the actress’ representative stated that she had traveled to India due to a medical emergency in her family.

The statement read, “I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s dad's surgery followed by her Maa's surgery as well, which required them to be beside him. In addition to this, I would only like to say that Dalljiet, at the moment, would not like to make any comments on anything because the kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids' privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out.”

Are the rumours about Dalljiet-Nikhil's separation true?

Although the photos of Nikhil Patel from the wedding day are unavailable on her profile, other photos from pre-wedding ceremonies such as Mehendi and sangeet are intact. Just 11 weeks ago, Dalljiet celebrated her birthday and posted a long note on her Instagram handle thanking her fans and well-wishers for their wishes. On which, Nikhil Patel has dropped a comment claiming how much fun they had during her birthday week.

Pictures of Dalljiet from her wedding day are also very much available on her Instagram profile. Many photos of the actress flaunting her chooda and mangalsutra are also intact on her profile.