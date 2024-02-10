Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 10th, 2024 at 08:27 IST

Dalljiet Kaur’s Team Issues Statement Amid Separation Rumours With 2nd Husband Nikhil Patel

In response to the reports of Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil's separation, her representative stated that she is traveling to India due to a medical emergency.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel
Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Dalljiet Kaur recently got married to businessman Nikhil Patel. The actress, who moved to Jordan along with her son Jayden after marriage, has recently made her way back to India sparking separation rumours. Additionally, Dalljiet deleted a few pictures of her wedding from her Instagram handle and dropped Patel's surname off of her social media bio, adding fuel to the fire. Now addressing the divorce reports, the actress’ team has issued a statement. 

Dalljiet Kaur’s team issues statement

In response to the reports of Dalljiet and Nikhil's separation, the actress’ representative stated that she had traveled to India due to a medical emergency in her family. 

The statement read, “I hereby state that Dalljiet and Jaydon (her son) are in India currently for Dalljiet’s dad's surgery followed by her Maa's surgery as well, which required them to be beside him. In addition to this, I would only like to say that Dalljiet, at the moment, would not like to make any comments on anything because the kids are in the picture. Please respect her kids' privacy and please consider this as the only statement she would like to give out.”

Advertisement

 

Are the rumours about Dalljiet-Nikhil's separation true?

Although the photos of Nikhil Patel from the wedding day are unavailable on her profile, other photos from pre-wedding ceremonies such as Mehendi and sangeet are intact. Just 11 weeks ago, Dalljiet celebrated her birthday and posted a long note on her Instagram handle thanking her fans and well-wishers for their wishes. On which, Nikhil Patel has dropped a comment claiming how much fun they had during her birthday week.

 

Pictures of Dalljiet from her wedding day are also very much available on her Instagram profile. Many photos of the actress flaunting her chooda and mangalsutra are also intact on her profile.

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 10th, 2024 at 08:27 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Saiee Manjrekar

Saiee Arrives In Style

10 hours ago
Sidhanth Chaturvedi

Siddhanth Looks Uber Cool

10 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor

Janhvi Shines In White

10 hours ago
Isha Malviya

Isha Stuns In Casual Look

10 hours ago
#RealBharatRatnas

Bharat Ratna

10 hours ago
Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani Go For Vacation

Sid-Kiara Vacation

12 hours ago
Shraddha Kapoor

Shraddha On Kiss Day

13 hours ago
Kajol

Kajol's Day Out

13 hours ago
Aditi Rao Hydari

Aditi Flaunts Her Style

13 hours ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Dastur's OOTD

13 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's Comfy Outfit

14 hours ago
Armaan Mallik

Armaan Caught On Cam

17 hours ago
Kareena Kapoor Khan

Bebo Ups Her Fashion Game

17 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid-Mira Snapped

18 hours ago
Tejasswi Prakash

Tejasswi Stuns In Black

18 hours ago
Mark Ruffalo

Mark Thanks Jennifer

18 hours ago
Shweta Tiwari

Shweta In Red Saree

18 hours ago
Rajiniknath

Rajiniknath Meets Ajmal

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Jammu and Kashmir: NIA Raids Over Dozen Locations in Terror Conspiracy

    India News22 minutes ago

  2. Balanced risks, no rush for rate cuts: Fed's Logan

    Business News23 minutes ago

  3. WWE SmackDown Results: Explosive action unfolds in Charlotte

    Sports 27 minutes ago

  4. How much Rishi Sunak paid in tax?

    Economy News31 minutes ago

  5. 41-Year-Old Indian-Origin Techie Dies After Being Assaulted on US Street

    World32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement