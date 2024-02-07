Dayanand Shetty Recalls Lata Mangeshkar’s Love For CID, Reveals She Was Upset With Show's Ending

Advertisement

The television show CID made its debut in 1988. With more than 1500 episodes in its kitty, it went on for 20 years before ending in 2018. Among millions of its fans, one of the notable admirers of the show was the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. In a recent interview, the cast of CID talked about her love for the show. According to them, she would frequently invite the actors to her home so they could talk about it.

Lata Mangeshkar was upset with CID ending

In a conversation with Laksh Maheshwari on the inaugural episode of Kahaniyo ki Kahaniya, Dayanand Shetty, who played Daya on the show, disclosed that Lata used to watch CID every day.

He said, “Lata ji’s dedication was such that she would sit in her room and watch the show throughout the day. And she was very keen about photography. So she would take her phone and take close-up shots of ACP and other actors and she would send it to them personally. She would take four to five photographs everyday.”

Lata Mangeshkar with CID's cast | Image: File Photo

Dayanand disclosed that Lata called the American head office after the ending of the show and asked to reinstate it. He added, “Even when the show was off air, she and her family… everyone asked ‘why did you end the show?’ I watch it, it’s my favourite show. She even called the US, where Sony has its office. She told them, ‘It is our favourite show, it is doing good and a lot of people watch it.”’

More about Lata Mangeshkar

Born on September 28, 1929, the contribution of the 'Nightingale of India' to music is unforgettable. Her voice echoed in every corner of the country and continues to create the same magic, even after she is no more. The legendary singer ruled the music industry for decades.

Lata Mangeshkar | Image: PTI

Throughout her career, she has won numerous awards and honours. She received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2001. In 2007, France made her an Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the country's highest civilian award.