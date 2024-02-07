English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 20th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Dayanand Shetty Recalls Lata Mangeshkar’s Love For CID, Reveals She Was Upset With Show's Ending

In a recent interview, the cast of CID talked about Lata Mangeshkar's love for CID. According to them, she would frequently invite the actors to her home.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Lata Mangeshkar with CID
Lata Mangeshkar with CID | Image:Laksh Maheshwari/YouTube
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The television show CID made its debut in 1988. With more than 1500 episodes in its kitty, it went on for 20 years before ending in 2018. Among millions of its fans, one of the notable admirers of the show was the legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar. In a recent interview, the cast of CID talked about her love for the show. According to them, she would frequently invite the actors to her home so they could talk about it.

Lata Mangeshkar was upset with CID ending 

In a conversation with Laksh Maheshwari on the inaugural episode of Kahaniyo ki Kahaniya, Dayanand Shetty, who played Daya on the show, disclosed that Lata used to watch CID every day. 

He said, “Lata ji’s dedication was such that she would sit in her room and watch the show throughout the day. And she was very keen about photography. So she would take her phone and take close-up shots of ACP and other actors and she would send it to them personally. She would take four to five photographs everyday.”

Advertisement
Lata Mangeshkar with CID's cast | Image: File Photo 

 

Dayanand disclosed that Lata called the American head office after the ending of the show and asked to reinstate it. He added, “Even when the show was off air, she and her family… everyone asked ‘why did you end the show?’ I watch it, it’s my favourite show. She even called the US, where Sony has its office. She told them, ‘It is our favourite show, it is doing good and a lot of people watch it.”’

Advertisement

More about Lata Mangeshkar

Born on September 28, 1929, the contribution of the 'Nightingale of India' to music is unforgettable. Her voice echoed in every corner of the country and continues to create the same magic, even after she is no more. The legendary singer ruled the music industry for decades.

Advertisement
Lata Mangeshkar | Image: PTI

 

Throughout her career, she has won numerous awards and honours. She received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award. She was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2001. In 2007, France made her an Officer of the National Order of the Legion of Honour, the country's highest civilian award.

Advertisement

Published January 20th, 2024 at 15:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

2 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

2 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

2 hours ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

2 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

6 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

a day ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

a day ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Karnataka: 15 Students Sustain Injuries After Seniors Ragged Them

    India News20 minutes ago

  2. Short Circuit At Uttam Nagar Metro Station, Video Goes Viral | WATCH

    India News25 minutes ago

  3. WATCH | Boom Boom Bumrah is making sound in different parts of the world

    Sports 28 minutes ago

  4. India greenlights Scotch whisky import

    Web Stories31 minutes ago

  5. 'HE REMINDS ME OF DAVID WARNER': Ricky Ponting lauds talented youngster

    Sports 32 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement