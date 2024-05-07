Advertisement

Deepika Singh, who gained popularity from her role in the Star Plus hit show Diya Aur Baati Hum, returned to television after a hiatus with Mangal Lakshmi on Colors TV. The show, which stars Sanika, Naman Shaw, and Deepika as the main characters, is the tale of two sisters. The actress, who plays the role of Mangal in the series, talked about how Managl Lakshmi has been likened to another hugely popular television show, Anupamaa.

Deepika Singh on Mangal Lakshmi-Anupamaa comparison

In a conversation with Telly Bytes, Deepika was asked whether she thinks Mangal Lakshmi shares similarities with Anupamaa and the actress replied negatively. She said “Bilkul nahi, when I received the scripts, I was very clear that Mangal Lakshmi is not like Anupamaa. I knew the story of the show already because I was being roped in for the show, I knew the story of the show for up to at least 100-200 episodes.”

Deepika added that no two writers or scripts, just as no two persons, can ever be the same. Since each writer, director, and artist has a unique spirit, no two shows can ever be the same. Citing the parallels, the actress claimed that Mangal Lakshmi is different since it depicts the relationship between the two sisters, of which her relationship with Adit is only a minor part. She also mentioned how much her mother-in-law enjoys Rajan Shahi's show Anupamaa and it will be a blessing if she reaches the same height as Rupali Ganguly starrer.

Cast of Anupamaa

Led by Rupali Ganguly, Anupamaa also stars Sudhanshu Pandey, Gaurav Khanna, Nishi Saxena, Aashish Mehrotra, Alpana Buch, Vaquar Shaikh, Parakh Madan, Dishi Duggal, Nidhi Shah, Kunwar Amarjeet Singh, Chandni Bhagwanani, and others in important roles.