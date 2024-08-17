sb.scorecardresearch
Published 12:37 IST, August 17th 2024

Delhi High Court Issues Ban On Unauthorised Use Of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah Content

The makers of the show alleged that several entities were using its names, images of characters, etc. for commercial gains by running websites, selling merchandise and even publishing "sexually explicit and vulgar" videos on YouTube.

Press Trust Of India
Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah
Image: IMDb
