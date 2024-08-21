sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi in Poland | #JusticeforAbhaya | Bharat Bandh | Sunita Williams | US Elections | Middle East Tensions | Mpox |

Published 22:48 IST, August 21st 2024

Devoleena Bhattacharjee Excited About Journey Into Motherhood: I'm Preparing For It

On August 15, Devoleena announced pregnancy with special puja at her home. She shared a string of pictures featuring and her husband Shanwaz Shaikh.

Reported by: Indo-Asian News Service
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Devoleena Bhattacharjee is expecting her first child
Devoleena Bhattacharjee is expecting her first child | Image: Devoleena Bhattacharjee/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

22:48 IST, August 21st 2024