Rumours about Dalljiet Kaur and Nikhil Patel's marriage hitting rock bottom have been circulating for some time. The actress, who married Nikhil 10 months ago, is said to have returned to India due to troubles in their relationship. Both Dalljiet and Nikhil have deleted pictures of each other from their social media handles and have unfollowed each other, further fueling speculation.

Reddit post makes shocking claims against Nikhil Patel

A post on Reddit has made some shocking claims about their relationship. According to the post, a user who knows Nikhil indirectly reveals that he wanted an open marriage with Dalljiet, informing her of this after they were married. The user also claims that Nikhil is a flirtatious man who often stalks younger women and buys them drinks. The user suggests that Nikhil was never serious about his marriage to Dalljiet and that after a major fight, he convinced her to return.

Viral Reddit post | Image: Reddit

However, the couple has not officially separated and is still trying to mend their relationship. Nikhil reportedly does not want the marriage because Dalljiet refused to agree to an open marriage. The user also claims that Nikhil is now dating a woman named Sapna, but both Nikhil and Sapna have unfollowed each other on social media to keep their relationship secret.

While these claims come from an anonymous Reddit user, Dalljiet has mentioned the initials "SN" in her posts twice. She has accused Nikhil of cheating and not accepting their marriage, but has not publicly elaborated on these accusations.

Dalljiet Kaur exposes husband Nikhil Patel

Dalljiet Kaur had earlier exposed her husband Nikhil Patel on her social media handle. The 41-year-old actress took a screenshot of her husband Nikhil Patel’s story and reposted it on her social media. In his stories, the Kenya-based businessman had mentioned a certain “SN”, who Dalljiet put a special focus on. While it is unknown who SN is, the actress’ post hinted that it is the person she is accusing her husband of having an affair.

Dalljiet Kaur's post | Image: Dalljiet Kaur/Instagram

The post also read, “You are out on social media with her now everyday shamelessly. Your wife and son came back in 10 months of the wedding. The entire family is humiliated. Some dignity for the kids would have been good.” Dalljiet then directly addressed Nihkil in her story and wrote, “Atleast you should have left your wife little dignity publically as I was quiet about a lot of other things too.”