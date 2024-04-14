Advertisement

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia, who dated for the past 2 years, parted ways in February 2024. Although neither actor has addressed the reason for their breakup, a media rumour surfaced revealing that Eijaz had cheated on Pavitra. However, a source close to the Adrishyam star has now come out in his defence.

Eijaz Khan was loyal to Pavitra Punia

A close friend of Eijaz confirmed that the actor never cheated on her ex-girlfriend Pavitra Punia. The insider goes on to say that Eijaz has always shown her a great deal of devotion and loyalty. There was no one else in Eijaz's life at the time, and that continues to be true today. They were also living together. According to the source, Eijaz is single right now and isn't even prepared to start dating again.

Eijaz Khan-Pavitra Punia's relationship timeline

Eijaz and Pavitra announced their engagement back on October 3, last year. They had also opened up about their plans to marry one another. However, with the year coming to an end and there being no signs of a wedding report, all appeared to not be well between the couple.

In 2022, Eijaz proposed marriage to Pavitra and captured the moment on his camera. He shared a series of photos in which he can be seen popping out a ring, leaving the actress surprised. In the caption he wrote, "Baby, if we keep waiting for the right time, It’s never gonna be, I promise you my best, Will you marry me ? She said “yes"."

The couple met on the sets of a popular reality show and after a rocky start, they sparked dating rumours. They progressed their relationship beyond the sets of the show and soon after moved in together in their Malad residence. Since then, the couple has been living together under the same roof before parting ways earlier this year.