×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated April 10th, 2024 at 09:21 IST

Did Varun Badola Date His Des Mein Niklla Hoga Chand Co-star Sangita Ghosh? Actor Reacts

Varun Badola opened up about rumours of dating his Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand co-star Sangita Ghosh and shared if his wife felt insecure about the rumours.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Varun Badola
A still from the show. | Image:IMDb
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Varun Badola is considered one of the talented actors in the Indian television industry. The actor made his acting debut in 1994 with the show Banegi Apni Baat but rose to fame with the show Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, co-starring Sangita Ghosh. He is still cherished for his performance in the show which aired from 2001 to 2005. Back then, there were rumours that Varun and Sangita were dating each other. In a recent interview, the TV star addressed the rumours and said that they were just "great friends".

I had every opportunity to take it forward: Varun Badola

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Varun was questioned about his romantic connection with Sangita. To this, he said that it didn't happen and if it had, he "had every opportunity" to take it forward because everything was in their favour. Varun and Sangita were considered the most romantic couple on Indian television owing to their chemistry in the show. He added, "We used to party together. Whenever we needed to meet, we were always together, roaming around together. But, we were great friends. And we were just friends and nothing else," he continued.

(A still from Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand | Image: IMDb)

Badola opened up about the perception the duo's performance might have created and revealed that his friends would surprisingly ask how they both never dated or even thought of marrying. "Many people after working together decided to get married. Sangu and I are still very good friends. We were very good friends back then too. So, this is the perception that probably our performances created," he added.

Advertisement
(A still from Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand | Image: IMDb)

Was Varun Badola's wife Rajeshwari Sachdev ever felt insecure?

Varun got married to Rajeshwari in November 2004. They met on the sets of the show Antakshari and got engaged the same year. When asked whether his wife ever felt insecure owing to his dating rumours, the actor denied it and said that it's the other way round. If you look at her friends, you'd ask me why I'm not insecure seeing her with them. The thing is, there was never such a thing between us in our relationship. Our relationship isn't based on how you even look at that girl.

Advertisement
(A file photo of Varun and Rajeshwari | Image: Instagram)

Varun Badola and Rajeshwari Sachdeva have a son, who was born in 2010.

Advertisement

Published April 10th, 2024 at 09:19 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sensex

Nifty, Sensex

2 minutes ago
Sylvester Stallone

Casting Agency Quits Show

4 minutes ago
Pat Cummins, Nitish Reddy

Cummins applauds Reddy

7 minutes ago
Madhya Pradesh BJP MLA triggers row

BJP Slams Digvijaya

8 minutes ago
Real Madrid vs Manchester City

Real Madrid vs Man City

19 minutes ago
Israel US Rafah Netanyahu Biden

news

20 minutes ago
US Envoy Eric Garcetti

US Envoy Eric Garcetti

21 minutes ago
World Homeopathy Day 2024

World Homoeopathy Day

23 minutes ago
PM Narendar Modi

Lok Sabha Elections 2024

26 minutes ago
NEET UG 2024 registration window closing today.

NEET UG registration

26 minutes ago
Who Is Vidhya Rani, Forest Brigand Veerappan’s Daughter And NTK’s Krishnagiri Candidate

Who is Vidhya Rani

33 minutes ago
Kangana Ranaut vs Vikramaditya Singh in Mandi

Congress Yet To Decide

34 minutes ago
Abortion became a major political issue in the US after the Supreme Court repealed Roe v Wade in 2022.

us news

36 minutes ago
Varun Badola

Varun-Sangita Dated?

38 minutes ago
Remarkable Video Of 9-Year-Old Panchkula Girl Deadlifting 75 kg Goes Viral

Girl Deadlifts 75 Kg

41 minutes ago
Arvind Kejriwal

AAP Moves Supreme Court

43 minutes ago
12 Killed, 14 Injured as Bus Plunges Into Gorge in Chhattisgarh's Durg

Durg Bus Accident

43 minutes ago
Boeing

Boeing crisis

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Dinesh Karthik names India star he had UNPLEASANT relationship with

    Sports 11 hours ago

  2. Will 'Kingpin' Kejriwal Get Relief Like Sanjay Singh? How Things Stand

    India News12 hours ago

  3. Transgender Hemangi Sakhi Ma to Contest From Varanasi Against PM Modi

    India News13 hours ago

  4. Zeenat Aman 'Strongly Recommends' Live-in Relationship

    Entertainment13 hours ago

  5. 'He is the BEST. CAN'T understand why he NEVER plays World Cup': Sehwag

    Sports 15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo