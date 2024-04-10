Advertisement

Varun Badola is considered one of the talented actors in the Indian television industry. The actor made his acting debut in 1994 with the show Banegi Apni Baat but rose to fame with the show Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand, co-starring Sangita Ghosh. He is still cherished for his performance in the show which aired from 2001 to 2005. Back then, there were rumours that Varun and Sangita were dating each other. In a recent interview, the TV star addressed the rumours and said that they were just "great friends".

I had every opportunity to take it forward: Varun Badola

In an interview with Siddharth Kannan, Varun was questioned about his romantic connection with Sangita. To this, he said that it didn't happen and if it had, he "had every opportunity" to take it forward because everything was in their favour. Varun and Sangita were considered the most romantic couple on Indian television owing to their chemistry in the show. He added, "We used to party together. Whenever we needed to meet, we were always together, roaming around together. But, we were great friends. And we were just friends and nothing else," he continued.

(A still from Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand | Image: IMDb)

Badola opened up about the perception the duo's performance might have created and revealed that his friends would surprisingly ask how they both never dated or even thought of marrying. "Many people after working together decided to get married. Sangu and I are still very good friends. We were very good friends back then too. So, this is the perception that probably our performances created," he added.

(A still from Des Mein Nikla Hoga Chand | Image: IMDb)

Was Varun Badola's wife Rajeshwari Sachdev ever felt insecure?

Varun got married to Rajeshwari in November 2004. They met on the sets of the show Antakshari and got engaged the same year. When asked whether his wife ever felt insecure owing to his dating rumours, the actor denied it and said that it's the other way round. If you look at her friends, you'd ask me why I'm not insecure seeing her with them. The thing is, there was never such a thing between us in our relationship. Our relationship isn't based on how you even look at that girl.

(A file photo of Varun and Rajeshwari | Image: Instagram)

Varun Badola and Rajeshwari Sachdeva have a son, who was born in 2010.