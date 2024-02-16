English
Updated February 16th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

Dil Dosti Dance Actress Alisha Singh Gets Engaged To Dewesh Sengar; Disha Patani, Mouni Roy React

Dil Dosti Dance star Alisha Singh shared a series of photos on Instagram showing off her engagement ring.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Alisha Singh
Alisha Singh with Dewesh | Image:Alisha Singh/Instagram
  • 2 min read
Alisha Singh, who rose to fame after starring in Dil Dosti Dance, has got engaged to her longtime boyfriend Dewesh Sengar. The actress-choreographer has shared a series of photos showing off her engagement ring. She kicked off her career by participating in a dance-based reality show and then forayed into the TV world as an actor.

Alisha Singh announces engagement

Taking to Instagram, Alisha shared a photo from her engagement ceremony, featuring her in a purple ensemble, while her fiance can be seen in a white bandh gala jacket paired with matching pants. She also shared photos of their hands wearing the ring and a photo of them enjoying their time across the sea.

(Alisha with Dewesh | Image: Instagram)

Sharing the post, she wrote, "𝙃𝙞 𝙛𝙞𝙖𝙣𝙘𝙚"

Celebs congratulate Alisha Singh and Dewesh Sengar

Soon after she dropped the post, her industry friends flooded the comment section by sending the newly engaged couple best wishes. Shakti Mohan, co-star of Dil Dosti Dance, wrote, "Yayyyyyyy Aluuuu Congratulations". Mouni Roy wrote, "Heartiest congratulations". Mukti Mohan commented, "Aloooooo congratulations so happy for you." Neha Kakkar wrote, "Ohh wow... congratulations!!" Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai fame Saumya Tandon wrote a beautiful comment, "Wow so happy my sweetest. It has been a long journey, remember you when you were in your teens dancing on stage and competing can’t believe you will be married soon. Feels like it’s yesterday. Sending love and wishes, enjoy this new chapter in life."

On reading them, Alisha dropped a heartfelt note in the comment section, thanking her friends for their wishes. She wrote, "Thank you all for the congratulations! Feeling incredibly blessed by all the sweet comments. Thank you my insta fam. We appreciate you all!"

More about Alisha Singh

Alisha has been a part of many reality shows Boogie Woogie, Dance India Dance, and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa. Recently, she choreographed a song which Disha Patani performed.

Published February 16th, 2024 at 15:27 IST

