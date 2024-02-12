Updated February 12th, 2024 at 17:57 IST
Disha Parmar, Rahul Vaidya Reveal Daughter's Face For The First Time, Trio Get Spotted At Airport
New parents Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya, who welcomed their daughter in September 2023, have introduced their adorable baby to the world.
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar | Image:Varinder Chawla
Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar welcomed their daughter Navya on September 20 last year. Since then, the couple has been keeping their daughter away from the eyes of the paparazzi. Now, as the new parents are set to jet on a vacation, they introduce their firstborn, who is cute as a button.
