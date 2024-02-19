Updated February 19th, 2024 at 00:00 IST
Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar Begin Pre-Wedding Festivities With Cocktail Night | Viral Photos
Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar will be getting married on February 20 at their Mumbai house in the presence of their family and close friends.
Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar, who will be tying the knot on February 20, kick-started their pre-wedding festivities with Cocktail Night. It was attended by the who's who of the TV industry including Terence Lewis, Akash Chaudhary, Niki Tamboli and others.
