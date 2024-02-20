Advertisement

Divya Agarwal is currently in the midst of her wedding festivities as she gears up to tie the knot with her fiance Apurva Padgaonkar. The pair recently hosted a futuristic-themed cocktail night, attended by several celebrities. Glimpses from the celebrations showed the duo seamlessly hop on the Jamal Kudu trend, going strong since December of last year.

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar hop on the Jamal Kudu trend



Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar hosted a cocktail night on Sunday, February 18, which saw several television and social media celebrities mark their presence at the event. Shardul Pandit, who struck up a friendship with Divya Agarwal on the sets of a popular reality television show, too marked his presence at the event, celebrating the couple's soon-to-take-place nuptials.

Shardul, himself dressed to match the theme in a minimal face mask, shared several inside glimpses from the revelry. One of the videos shared by the actor, showed Divya and Apurva grooving to Jamal Kudu, the hit song from Ranbir Kapoor's Animal. Divya and Apurva can be seen dancing to the song with glasses atop their head - which is how the tune had been picturised on Bobby Deol.

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar will tie the knot on February 20



Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar wedding festivities, particularly the pheras, will be taking place at the former's residence in Chembur. Commenting on the same, the actress, in a statement to the media shared, "We are getting married at home, and we are very proud of that decision because honestly, we did not want to go with the regular ideas. I really wanted to do something off-beat. I wanted an experience."

The duo had announced their decision to tie the knot, back on December 6 of last year. Their announcement post read, "Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone".