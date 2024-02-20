Advertisement

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar are now officially husband and wife. The couple took to their Instagram account to share the first photos of their wedding ceremony. Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar are now officially husband and wife. The couple took to their Instagram account to share the first photos of their wedding ceremony. The newlyweds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai.

Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar twin in purple

On February 20, Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar tied the knot. The couple held the nuptials in an intimate ceremony at the actress’s residence in Mumbai. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote in the caption, “From this moment on, our love story continues... Rab Rakha”

Their photos are going viral on social media. Fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to extend wishes for the couple on the big day. Amrita Rao’s husband and RJ Anmol wrote in the comment section, “…and the Story Continues “. Newlywed Tarun Virwani also wrote in the comments, “Massive congrats to the both of u . Welcome to the other side.” Actor Abhishek Bajaj wrote, “Wish you guys lifetime happiness and togetherness ❤️🧿”.

Videos of Divya Agarwal's pre-wedding festivities go viral

Before sharing the photos from their big day, videos of the groom from the pre-wedding festivities went viral. In the photo, the mother of the bride could be seen performing rituals with Apurva. In the video, she was seen grabbing the groom’s nose before he entered the venue, as a part of the rituals.

Quirky decorations adorn Divya Agarwal’s haldi ceremony

On February 20, the pre-wedding festivities of Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar concluded with haldi ceremony. For the ceremony, the actress ditched the traditional yellow to don a blue coloured lehenga for haldi. An inside video from the ceremony shows a family member of the actress partaking in the traditional rituals.

As the video from Divya Agarwal's haldi ceremony started doing rounds online, fans noticed the quirky decoration. In the background of the bride-to-be, an array of chip packets could be seen hung using colourful clips. Additionally, the background was also decorated with colourful tassels.