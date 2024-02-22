Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 22nd, 2024 at 14:57 IST

Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar ‘Sip On Happiness’ In First Photos From Sangeet Ceremony

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar tied the knot on February 21 in an intimate ceremony in Mumbai. The actress has shared a photo from pre-wedding festivities.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Divya Agarwal tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony at the Mumbai residence of the actress. Days after the wedding ceremony concluded, the couple took to their Instagram account to share photos from their sangeet ceremony. 

Divya Agarwal shares the first photos from the sangeet ceremony

On February 20, Divya Agarwal tied the knot with Apurva Padgaonkar. Two days later, the actress shared a photo with her husband. She shared a couple of photos from their cocktail night held on February 18. 

Sharing the photos on her Instagram account, Divya Agarwal wrote in the caption, “Found my happily ever after, and a great mixologist! Sipping on happiness and surrounded by the people we love most. This is our special night!” In the video, she could be seen dressed in a golden-coloured half-saree while Apurva donned an all-black suit. Fans and followers of the actress have extended their wishes for the actress in the post. 

Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar twin in purple on wedding day 

On February 20, Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar tied the knot. The couple held the nuptials in an intimate ceremony at the actress’s residence in Mumbai. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote in the caption, “From this moment on, our love story continues... Rab Rakha”

Their photos are going viral on social media. Fans and followers of the actress took to the comment section to extend wishes for the couple on the big day. Amrita Rao’s husband and RJ Anmol wrote in the comment section, “…and the Story Continues “. Newlywed Tarun Virwani also wrote in the comments, “Massive congrats to the both of u . Welcome to the other side.” Actor Abhishek Bajaj wrote, “Wish you guys lifetime happiness and togetherness ❤️🧿”. 

Published February 22nd, 2024 at 14:57 IST

