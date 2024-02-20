Divya Agarwal Is A Traditional Punjabi Bride-To-Be For Mehendi Ceremony | Watch

Advertisement

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar are all set to tie the knot on February 20 in Mumbai. Following an exciting and starry cocktail party, Divya got her hands painted with shagun ki mehendi ahead of the wedding. The couple can be seen flaunting their chemistry and bond in a recent viral video.

Divya Agarwal dons Punjabi get up for Mehendi

The families of Divya and Apurva hosted a mehendi ceremony on Monday night, February 19. For the occasion, the actress dressed up in a long, fitted kurta with a yellow hue, which she paired with a dual-toned dupatta and a red-toned sharara. She looked amazing with her hair done in a long braid with parandi. Divya accessorized her look with matching earrings and a neckpiece while wearing little makeup.

Apurva, on the other hand, wore a floral sleeveless jacket over a peach-toned kurta. In a paps session, Divya declared herself to be 'Coco di vohti'.

Divya Agarwal and Apurva's Cocktail Night OOTN

A night ago, the couple hosted a cocktail part for their wedding guests Divya draped herself in a golden-hued saree featuring ruffled palli and sequined detailing. She accessorised her look with a dainty neckpiece and sported glamorous makeup with highlighted cheeks and pink-tinted lips. She styled her hair in soft curls. Apurva, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black T-shirt paired with a black blazer and pants.

It was like the whole TV industry was at the bash, as numerous celebs were seen making their way including Eijaz Khan, Terence Lewis, Nikki Tamboli, Rohit Verma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Akash Choudhary and Nibedita Pal, Mohit Hiranandani with his wife, Shardul Pandit, Sushant Divgikar and Suyyash Rai.

