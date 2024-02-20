English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 09:09 IST

Divya Agarwal Is A Traditional Punjabi Bride-To-Be For Mehendi Ceremony | Watch

For her mehendi, Divya Agarwal dressed up in a long, fitted kurta with a yellow hue, which she paired with a dual-toned dupatta and a red-toned sharara.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Divya Agarwal
Divya Agarwal | Image:Varinder Chawla
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar are all set to tie the knot on February 20 in Mumbai. Following an exciting and starry cocktail party, Divya got her hands painted with shagun ki mehendi ahead of the wedding. The couple can be seen flaunting their chemistry and bond in a recent viral video.

Divya Agarwal dons Punjabi get up for Mehendi 

The families of Divya and Apurva hosted a mehendi ceremony on Monday night, February 19. For the occasion, the actress dressed up in a long, fitted kurta with a yellow hue, which she paired with a dual-toned dupatta and a red-toned sharara. She looked amazing with her hair done in a long braid with parandi. Divya accessorized her look with matching earrings and a neckpiece while wearing little makeup. 

Apurva, on the other hand, wore a floral sleeveless jacket over a peach-toned kurta. In a paps session, Divya declared herself to be 'Coco di vohti'.

Advertisement

 

Divya Agarwal and Apurva's Cocktail Night OOTN

A night ago, the couple hosted a cocktail part for their wedding guests  Divya draped herself in a golden-hued saree featuring ruffled palli and sequined detailing. She accessorised her look with a dainty neckpiece and sported glamorous makeup with highlighted cheeks and pink-tinted lips. She styled her hair in soft curls. Apurva, on the other hand, looked handsome in a black T-shirt paired with a black blazer and pants.

Advertisement

 

It was like the whole TV industry was at the bash, as numerous celebs were seen making their way including Eijaz Khan, Terence Lewis, Nikki Tamboli, Rohit Verma, Vishal Aditya Singh, Akash Choudhary and Nibedita Pal, Mohit Hiranandani with his wife, Shardul Pandit, Sushant Divgikar and Suyyash Rai.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

Published February 20th, 2024 at 09:09 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Debate

Media assaulted

8 hours ago
Soha Ali Khan

Soha Works Out In Gym

9 hours ago
Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Exit

9 hours ago
Kajal Aggarwal

Kajal In Gym Session

9 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha Exits Airport

9 hours ago
BhumI Pednekar

Bhumi In Co-ord Set

9 hours ago
Madhuri Dixit

Madhuri's Stylish Look

9 hours ago
Diya-Dalan Wedding

Diya-Dalan Wedding Day

10 hours ago
Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja

Sonam-Anand Turn Heads

10 hours ago
Actor Suriya

Suriya's Day Out With Son

10 hours ago
Suresh Raina's son Rio batting in nets

Raina's son bats in nets

10 hours ago
Esha Deol

Esha's Trendy Look

15 hours ago
Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain

Ankita In Cream Saree

15 hours ago
Varun Dhawan And Natasha Dalal

Varun-Natasha Snapped

15 hours ago
Deepika Padukone

Deepika t BAFTA Award

16 hours ago
Fans Cheer For Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh's Fans Cheer

16 hours ago
Sini Shetty

Sini Stuns In Kurta

17 hours ago
World News Today

60 Seconds News Wrap

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. India beats Spain via penalty shootout in FIH Pro League

    Sports 16 minutes ago

  2. IGNOU Convocation 2024 Ceremony Today

    Education16 minutes ago

  3. Divya Agarwal Is A Traditional Punjabi Bride-To-Be For Mehendi Ceremony

    Entertainment16 minutes ago

  4. Verlinvest sells entire 8.34% stake in Sula Vineyards

    Business News18 minutes ago

  5. Azarenka lines up Rybakina early in Dubai

    Sports 20 minutes ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo