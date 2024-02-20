Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 20th, 2024 at 16:38 IST

Divya Agarwal’s Pre-Wedding Festivities Conclude With Colourful Haldi Ceremony | WATCH

Divya Agarwal is all set to tie the knot with Apurva Padgaonkar. The actress hosted a haldi ceremony ahead of her wedding today, February 20.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Divya Agarwal
Divya Agarwal | Image:Divya Agarwal FC/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Divya Agarwal is all set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar today, February 20. The couple have opted for an intimate wedding at the actress’ residence in Mumbai. Following the starry cocktail party and a colourful mehendi night, Divya’s pre-wedding festivities concluded with the haldi ceremony. 

Quirky decorations adorn Divya Agarwal’s haldi ceremony 

On February 20, the pre-wedding festivities of Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar concluded with a haldi ceremony. For the ceremony, the actress ditched the traditional yellow to don a blue coloured lehenga for haldi. An inside video from the ceremony shows a family member of the actress partaking in the traditional rituals.  

As the video from Divya Agarwal’s haldi ceremony started doing rounds online, fans noticed the quirky decoration. In the background of the bride-to-be, an array of chip packets could be seen hung using colourful clips. Additionally, the background was also decorated with colourful tassels. 

Divya Agarwal shines in traditional Punjabi attire at her mehendi ceremony

Reality TV star Divya Agarwal embraced tradition and elegance as she adorned herself in a stunning ethnic Punjabi ensemble for her mehendi ceremony, and flaunted minimal henna adorning her hands. She is all set to tie the knot with her boyfriend, restaurateur Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20. The mehendi ceremony which was held at her residence, after the grand cocktail night, features the ‘MTV Ace of Space 1' winner in a heavily embroidered Punjabi outfit -- a yellow long kurta, red sharara, and a multicoloured transparent dupatta.

The look was rounded off with minimal makeup, and her hair was braided with a paranda. The groom Apurva wore a pink kurta pyjama and a matching jacket. The duo happily and playfully posed for the lenses holding onto each other closely. One picture shows Apurva adorably planting a kiss on his ladylove’s forehead. A snap shows Divya’s henna-adorned hands featuring minimal intricate design. Earlier, Divya had said they were getting married at home, on the terrace. "It will be a simple and sweet wedding. I used to see my family in Punjab, the wedding used to happen at home only. “Food used to be cooked at home and guests used to sleep together on the mattresses laid out for them at home. We want to recreate the essence of those kind of marriages,” she said.

Published February 20th, 2024 at 16:27 IST

