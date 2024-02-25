Divya Agarwal Shares First Photos From Mehendi Ceremony: Pinch Me, I Must Be Dreaming

Advertisement

Divya Agarwal tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Apurva Padgaonkar on February 20. The couple got married in an intimate ceremony held at the residence of the actress. Days after the wedding, the new bride shared a series of photos from the mehendi ceremony.

Inside Divya Agarwal’s mehendi ceremony

On February 24, days after her wedding, Divya Agarwal took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures from her mehendi ceremony. She shared the photos with a long caption stating how her dream of bringing Punjab to Mumbai came true for her pre-wedding festivity. In the photos, the actress made a quintessential a Punjabi bride.

Sharing the photos, Divya wrote in the caption, “Pinch me, I must be dreaming! Punjab ka Pind came alive for my Mehndi! ✨ Every shade, every step, every laugh - etched in henna and forever in my heart.” For her mehendi ceremony, Divya wore a yellow patiala suit embroidered with floral motifs.

Divya Agarwal shares the first photos from the sangeet ceremony

On February 20, Divya Agarwal tied the knot with Apurva Padgaonkar. Two days later, the actress shared a photo with her husband. She shared a couple of photos from their cocktail night held on February 18.

Sharing the photos on her Instagram account, Divya Agarwal wrote in the caption, “Found my happily ever after, and a great mixologist! Sipping on happiness and surrounded by the people we love most. This is our special night!” In the video, she could be seen dressed in a golden-coloured half-saree while Apurva donned an all-black suit. Fans and followers of the actress have extended their wishes for the actress in the post.

Divya Agarwal-Apurva Padgaonkar twin in purple on wedding day

On February 20, Divya Agarwal and Apurva Padgaonkar tied the knot. The couple held the nuptials in an intimate ceremony at the actress’s residence in Mumbai. Sharing the photos, the actress wrote in the caption, “From this moment on, our love story continues... Rab Rakha”