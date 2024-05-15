Advertisement

Divyanka Tripathi has extended her support to her Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-star Krishna Mukerjee in her fight against producer Kundan Singh. Mukherjee has alleged non-payment of dues and harassment claims on her show Shubh Shagun producer Kundan Singh. Ever since she spoke up on the matter, members of the television fraternity have extended their support to the actress.

Divyanka Tripathi urges more actors to come forward for their rights

In a conversation with Telly Chakkar, Divyanka Tripathi shared her angst in the Krishna Mukherjee case. She called producer Kundan Singh’s behaviour ‘disgusting’. She also expressed shock at such matters happening even after binding contracts are made.

A file photo of Divyanka Tripathi | Image: Instagram

She told the publication, “I can understand when we debuted at that time things were different but now people get scared as there are contracts and how can someone forget about humanity? How can you lock your actor in a room? How can you talk so rudely? There is a way of speaking, like I will send a legal notice for someone using abusive language.” She further mentioned that she helped Krishna understand that it is important for her to take a stand for herself. She said, “I made Krishna understand that she should come out and speak but then people are afraid. I wish actors wouldn't get scared, your image is important but you should not lose your respect.” Krishna Mukherjee and Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya shared the screen in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

What is the Krishna Mukherjee controversy?

On April 26, actress Krishna Mukherjee took to her Instagram account to pen a note for the non-payment of dues by the maker of her show Shubh Shagun which also starred Shezada Dhami. The actress claimed that the crew of the serial locked her inside her makeup room when she voiced her dissent. She claimed to have already taken her matter to the court and that she was mentally harassed apart from suffering financial loss.

On various accounts, the actress asserted that there are several people who are ready to come out and speak in her support. She also claimed that several other actors have gone through the same, but do not voice their dissent. Before Divyanka, Aly Gony and Pankhury Awasthy have also spoken in Krishna’s favour.