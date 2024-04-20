Advertisement

Divyanka Tripathi met with an accident on April 18 and underwent immediate surgery owing to multiple fractures in her forearm on April 19. Now, her husband Vivek Dahiya has shared an update, assuring her fans that the actress is doing fine. Also, he revealed how the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress sustained such major injuries.

Divyanka Tripathi is on her road to recovery: Vivek Dahiya

Taking to his Instagram Stories, he dropped a statement opening up about Divyanka's health after the surgery. He revealed that the mishap occurred on April 18 evening when the actress fell from a height due to which she broke her forearm bones. She was advised immediate surgery and it all went well. The statement reads, "Divyanka is on her road to recovery. A mishap occurred last evening where she fell from a height due to which she broke both her forearm bones and was advised immediate surgery. We appreciate all the love and prayers being bestowed upon us. It means a lot. To all our fans and media friends, thank you for the immense love and concern.”

"While Divyanka is in pain but only to recover from it hereon we would love for her to do so in the privacy of her home and family. Much Love. VD," concluded Vivek.

(A statement shared by Vivek's team | Image: Instagram)

On Friday, Vivek's team shared an X-ray of Divyanka's forearm, revealing that she had broken two bones in her arms. "Divyanka mam has broken two bones in her arm and will undergo surgery tomorrow. She's in safe hands as updated (sic)," read the caption".

(An x-ray of Divyanka's broken arm | Image: Instagram)

Divyanka Tripathi's recently released web series

The actress is currently being seen in Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes, co-starring Eijaz Khan and Swaroopa Ghosh. It is an espionage thriller which follows the life of undercover intelligence officers Ravi and Parvati, who track and neutralize.