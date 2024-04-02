Divyanka Tripathi Undergoes Ligament Surgery, Shares Health Update With Fans

Advertisement

Divyanka Tripathi, who is well-known for playing lead roles in shows like Banoo Main Teri Dulhann and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has been away from television screens for a while. Following her two ligament tears in August 2023, the actress has been working toward her recovery. She shared her health update with fans on social media on Tuesday.

Divyanka Tripathi on her ligament injury

Through her Instagram account, Divyanka provided a glimpse into her recuperation journey. She overcame physical and mental obstacles, even with stitches and injuries, in order to get back to normal. The actress wrote a touching note to go along with the video she shared, highlighting the fact that failures only define us if we allow them to. Additionally, Divyanka thanked her husband Vivek Dahiya for his steadfast support during her journey.

She wrote in the caption, “Sharing my journey from getting a surgery done until bouncing back in a nutshell. The moment I decided to get 2 of my very old complete ligaments tear corrected, I started strengthening my body for the upcoming trauma and lull by working out in a focused manner. I planned my physio carefully so that I can bounce back timely. @vivekdahiya was a sweetheart, not letting my smile fade even for a moment. My take away, if you don't take something to be a low point, it won't be! You may fall but plan well to bounce back.''

What's next for Divyanka Tripathi?

On the work front, Divyanka will be seen in Adrishyam as Inspector Parvati Sehgal. The series, set against the backdrop of ordinary lives harboring thrilling secrets, features enthralling promos introducing Divyanka's character, Parvati, and Eijaz Khan's character, Ravi. The promos hint at the intriguing and dangerous double lives these characters lead, adding anticipation to the upcoming series.

As Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes prepares to stream on Sony LIV from April 11, Divyanka's versatile portrayal, and the series' promising premise are poised to captivate audiences.

