Amandeep Sohi and Dolly Sohi, actresses and sisters, shocked when the latter died only a few hours after the former was declared dead. Amandeep died of jaundice late Thursday night, and Dolly, who was battling cervical cancer, died early Friday morning. As the sisters' untimely deaths became public, Dolly Sohi's last social media post went viral. While the actress did not provide context for the post, she asked everyone to pray for her.

Dolly Sohi's last social media post goes viral

The last Instagram post of Dolly Sohi is going viral after the news of her and her sister Amardeep Sohi's death surfaced online. On February, Dolly shared a post that read, "Prayer - The world's greatest wireless connection.. Works like miracle, so please I need your prayers."

Dolly Sohi's last Instagram post | Image: Instagram

Following Dolly Sohi and Amandeep Sohi's deaths, the post drew the attention of netizens, who have since flooded it with condolence messages.

Nilu Kohli mourns Dolly Sohi's death

Nilu Kohli, a popular TV actress, took to her Instagram handle to offer her condolneces to Dolly and Amandeep and wrote, "Following her sister,Aman Sohi,@dolly_sohi ,Dolla Singh as I fondly called her,bid adieu to the world.You were a strong woman Dolly!!.Fought cervical cancer like a Rockstar.I have not seen someone look and feel beautiful as you, even when you were in sickness and pain.You are at Wahegurujis lotus feet.Rest in peace finally my friend. Let us all pray for the devastated family.Losing 2 daughters in the same day .....unbelievable."

Nilu Kohli mourns Dolly and Amandeep's death | Image: Instagram

Details about Amandeep and Dolly Sohi's untimely death

Both Amandeep Sohi and Dolly Sohi were admitted to the same Mumbai hospital. While Amandeep was treated for jaundice, Dolly was undergoing chemotherapy after being diagnosed with cervical cancer. As per media reports, Dolly Sohi, who was last seen in Jhanak, had recently announced her decision to leave the show and focus on her health as it deteriorated further. She is survived by her daughter named Amelie. The final rites for Amandeep Sohi and Dolly Sohi will be held in Mumbai on Friday afternoon.

