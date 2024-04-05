×

Updated April 5th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

Eijaz Khan Says 'TV Actors Throw More Tantrums Than Biggest Film Stars', Cites His Example

Eijaz Khan admits to getting arrogant upon receiving success early on in life with popular TV shows like Kkavyanjali, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and others.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Eijaz Khan
Eijaz Khan | Image:Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Eijaz Khan is gearing up for the release of his upcoming web series - Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes. The actor is well known for his roles in television series like Kkavyanjali. In a new interview, Eijaz Khan admitted that he could not handle the success that came on early in his life after starring in successful TV shows. 

Eijaz Khan says TV stars are more arrogant than film stars 

In the early 2000s, Eijaz Khan played lead roles on TV shows like Kkavyanjali, Kyaa Hoga Nimmo Kaa and then there was no looking back for him. "I've seen TV actors throw more tantrums than the biggest film actors. I’m not looking down on anyone but I’ve seen it on the sets that I’ve worked on. On TV, no one teaches you how to deal with success, all of us are young. I thought I’m educated, and I would be able to handle it,” Eijaz, who is playing a lead role in the upcoming OTT series, Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes, told PTI in an interview.

“I had a chip on my shoulder, I used to think, ‘without me the world would not turn’. I felt, ‘I’ve worked for long hours, have sacrificed so much, I deserve it all’," he said, recalling his early fame on the small screen. Over the years, Eijaz said he realised top actors are humble and collaborative. 


Eijaaz Khan says no good work has come his way after Jawan 

Eijaz, who has also played prominent roles in the Tanu Weds Manu franchise, said he is receiving offers for negative roles post-Jawan. “I’m doing another film. I haven’t started work on it yet, we are in the process of finalizing things. However, the kind of work I expected to come my way after Jawan, that didn’t happen, I don’t know why,” he said.  

Television stars have limited opportunities in movies but there are some actors from the small screen, who have got their due, he said. "But there’s a glass ceiling, and you are told, ‘Don’t do TV for two-three years, then we will work’ or directors have said, ‘We will not work with actors who have done Bigg Boss because they are over-exposed or ‘We are not taking TV but OTT actors.’ "So, these things happen. However, if you are right for the role, people will cast you, and then you have to keep proving yourself,” the actor, who appeared as a contestant on a reality show, said.

Published April 5th, 2024 at 21:08 IST

