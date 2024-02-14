English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated February 14th, 2024 at 20:19 IST

Eijaz Khan Talks About 'Grief' After Breakup With Pavitra Punia

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia had met on the sets of a popular reality television show in 2020. The couple confirmed their split earlier this month.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Eijaz Khan
Eijaz Khan | Image:eijazkhan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The occasion of Valentine's Day saw several celebrities take to their social media handles, sharing pictures and notes, either dedicated to their significant others, or themselves. Amid the worldwide celebrations of the day of love, actor Eijaz Khan has shared a reflective take on grief. This comes shortly after his confirmed split with partner Pavitra Punia.

Advertisement

Eijaz Khan shares reflections on grief


Eijaz Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a casual candid picture of himself. Adjoined was a brief note, the theme of which was grief. The post comes on the occasion of Valentine's Day, shortly post his split from Pavitra Punia. Despite being centered on grief, the note carried a hint of self-love as it spoke of looking inwards to find oneself. The caption to the post read, "grief is just love, with nowhere to go. go inward son. inward."

Advertisement

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia had met on the sets of a popular reality television show which aired between 2020 and 2021. Though the duo's equation took off on a rocky note, they soon struck up a soft spot for one another which eventually blossomed into a romance after the show concluded. Pavitra and Eijaz were reportedly set to tie the knot, speculations over which had been swirling since late last year.

Advertisement

Why did Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia breakup?


News of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's split was confirmed by the actress, in a public statement carried in a post by Viral Bhayani. The statement shared how the actual split between the two actors had taken place a few months back. It also carried a brief reflection on relationships not necessarily being permanent. 

Advertisement


Pavitra said, "There is a shelf-life for everything, nothing is permanent. In relationships, too, there can be a shelf-life. Eijaz and I parted ways a few months ago and I will always wish him well. I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last."

Advertisement

Published February 14th, 2024 at 19:45 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary

Priyanka's Jung Audio

4 hours ago
Malaika Arora , Farah Khan, Rithvik Dhanjani

Farah Enjoys Yakhni Pulao

5 hours ago
Actress Nayanthara

Nayanthara Slays In White

5 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Valentine's Day

6 hours ago
Alaya F

Alaya's Dance Reel

6 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Visits Jackky

6 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon's Viral Video

6 hours ago
Saii Manjrekar

Saiee Gives Fashion Goals

6 hours ago
World News Today

World News in 60 Secs

9 hours ago
The Debate

Mamata Banerjee

20 hours ago
Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Flaunts Style

21 hours ago
Janhvi Kapoor-Ananya Panday

Janhvi-Ananya Spotted

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Flaunts Style

21 hours ago
SK21

Sai Movie Teaser Is Out

21 hours ago
Rakul Preet Singh

Rakul Preet Snapped

21 hours ago
Shahid Kapoor

Shahid's Quirky Workout

21 hours ago
Urvashi Rautela

Urvashi At An Event

21 hours ago
Kanika Kapoor

Kanika Poses For Paps

21 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Fresh Rounds of Tear Gas Fired at Shambhu Border; Key Meet Tomorrow

    India News21 minutes ago

  2. Yash Enjoys Valentine's Day Lunch with Wife Radhika Pandit, Kids

    Entertainment30 minutes ago

  3. Haryana Police Becomes First Force to Fire Tear Gas Through Drones

    India News31 minutes ago

  4. GONE in 30 Seconds: UFC CEO Dana White bluntly WALKS OUT from podcast

    Sports 33 minutes ago

  5. Eijaz Khan Shares Self-Love Note On V-Day Post Split With Pavitra Punia

    Entertainment35 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement