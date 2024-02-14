Advertisement

The occasion of Valentine's Day saw several celebrities take to their social media handles, sharing pictures and notes, either dedicated to their significant others, or themselves. Amid the worldwide celebrations of the day of love, actor Eijaz Khan has shared a reflective take on grief. This comes shortly after his confirmed split with partner Pavitra Punia.

Eijaz Khan shares reflections on grief



Eijaz Khan took to his Instagram handle to share a casual candid picture of himself. Adjoined was a brief note, the theme of which was grief. The post comes on the occasion of Valentine's Day, shortly post his split from Pavitra Punia. Despite being centered on grief, the note carried a hint of self-love as it spoke of looking inwards to find oneself. The caption to the post read, "grief is just love, with nowhere to go. go inward son. inward."

Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia had met on the sets of a popular reality television show which aired between 2020 and 2021. Though the duo's equation took off on a rocky note, they soon struck up a soft spot for one another which eventually blossomed into a romance after the show concluded. Pavitra and Eijaz were reportedly set to tie the knot, speculations over which had been swirling since late last year.

Why did Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia breakup?



News of Eijaz Khan and Pavitra Punia's split was confirmed by the actress, in a public statement carried in a post by Viral Bhayani. The statement shared how the actual split between the two actors had taken place a few months back. It also carried a brief reflection on relationships not necessarily being permanent.

Pavitra said, "There is a shelf-life for everything, nothing is permanent. In relationships, too, there can be a shelf-life. Eijaz and I parted ways a few months ago and I will always wish him well. I respect him a lot, but the relationship did not last."