Eijaz Khan Claims Television Actors Are Given Limited Opportunities In Bollywood

Advertisement

Eijaz Khan, one of the most successful actors in Indian television, says he was unprepared for the overnight fame that followed the hit show Kkavyanjali. The 48-year-old actor started his acting career with small roles in movies such as director Govind Nihalani's Thakshak, Maine Dil Tujhko Diya alongside Sanjay Dutt and Sohail Khan, and Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan-starrer Kuch Naa Kaho.

Eijaz was last seen in Atlee’s Jawan which was a blockbuster hit. Even then, the actor has not gotten the work he expected from the film industry. He stated that television actors are given limited opportunities to work in the movies.

Advertisement

Eijaz Khan opens up about prejudice against television actors

In a conversation with PTI, Eijaz said that television stars have limited opportunities in movies but there are some actors from the small screen, who have got their due. He said, “But there’s a glass ceiling, and you are told, ‘Don’t do TV for two three years, then we will work’ or directors have said, ‘We will not work with actors who have done Bigg Boss because they are overexposed or ‘We are not taking TV but OTT actors.’”

Advertisement

"So, these things happen. However, if you are right for the role, people will cast you, and then you have to keep proving yourself,” said the actor.

Advertisement

What’s next for Eijaz Khan?

Eijaz will be next seen in the OTT series Adrishyam - The Invisible Heroes, which revolves around two undercover agents Ravi Verma (Eijaz) and Parvathy Sehgal, essayed by popular TV actor Divyanka Tripathi.

Advertisement

He said it is an honour to portray real-life heroes. "We had the fortune of meeting Prabhakar Aloka ji , who is our mentor on the show. We were always careful that we do not portray our intelligence agency people in the wrong light,” Eijaz said.

Advertisement

Adrishyam is directed by Anshuman Kishore Singh, who has previously helmed TV shows like Left Right Left. It will premiere on SonyLIV on April 11.

(with inputs from PTI)