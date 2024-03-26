Advertisement

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Jennifer Mistry has finally won the sexual harassment case against the show producer Asit Kumarr Modi. The actress sought help from the Maharashtra government when she could not find a resolution with the police in the matter. Months after the matter first came to light, a special committee set up by the government found Asit Kumarr Modi guilty and charged him with an additional ₹5 Lakh fine over the other dues he owed the actress. Reacting to the verdict, Jennifer has expressed gratitude to the government officials but has also expressed her displeasure on the same.

I have gone through extreme mental trauma, loss of employment: Jennifer Mistry demands thorough justice

On March 26, hours after the verdict of the sexual harassment case was announced Jennifer Mistry took to her Instagram account to pen a long note for the case. She expressed gratiurude to her husband, lawyer and friends for believing her. She further wrote, “Just letting Asit Modi pay my amount due (which he hasn't yet paid even after 40 days of passing the verdict in Feb), (he has withheld my payment for past 1 year ) and a compensation of 5 lacs is NOTHING..”

However, Jennifer was not satisfied with the settlement and demanded a thorough punishment in the case for all three accused Asit Kumarr Modi, Sohil Ramani & Jatin Bajaj. She continued in the caption, “I have gone through extreme mental trauma, loss of employment & friends, loss of prestige, medical bills, expenses for the case, etc, all this leaving my 10-year-old daughter at home… And what about giving verdicts for Sohil Ramani & Jatin Bajaj? No punishment at all to all 3 of them, so I am not satisfied completely…” She further assured her followers that she would not ‘sit quietly’.

Jennifer Mistry says monetary punishment will ‘inspire’ people to continue committing crime

In the same post, Jennifer further noted that ₹5 Lakh is a nominal amount for people like Asit Modi and such monetary punishments set a bad example in society, she argued, “They proved Asit Modi guilty of sexual harassment, which I knew from the beginning, what is new in it??? what about the trauma I went through in the last 1 year, on the contrary, the culprits are roaming freely posing as innocent. The verdict does not even ask Mr Modi, Sohil & Jatin to apologize to me, as I was clearly abused while working in Tmkoc & the compensation asked to pay is menial, this I say because, 5 lakhs is a petty amount for Mr Modi, by such amount, I think people like Mr Modi will get inspired to commit such crimes, as they can get away with bigger crimes by just paying off petty amounts. (sic)” She added that she would not be accepting the money and has decided to go further with the investigation.

She concluded by writing that a woman’s self-respect cannot be determined by meagre compensation. She concluded, “This Victory of mine might encourage females to come forward if they are being treated in the wrong way but this is the bigger fight for justice. But I wonder if the fighting for justice is so difficult for a known person like me, then what would be happening to the laywoman.” As per media reports, Jennifer Mistry has decided to move to the High Court to seek justice in the matter.