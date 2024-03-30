×

Updated March 29th, 2024 at 22:19 IST

Garvita Sadhwani Opens Up About Becoming The Face Of YRKKH Post Shehzada-Pratiksha's Termination

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was being led by actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. The actors stand replaced with Rohit Purohit and Garvita Sadhwani.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Garvita Sadhwani
Garvita Sadhwani | Image:garvita.ig/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has undergone a massive change in cast. The roles of Armaan and Ruhi, were initially being essayed by actors Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. The duo, following allegations of unprofessional behaviour stemming from their reported romantic involvement, were removed from the show. While Shehzada has been replaced by Rohit Purohit, Pratiksha has been replaced by Garvita Sadhwani.

Garvita Sadhwani reacts to her being the new face of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai


In an exclusive chat with Tellychakkar, Garvita Sadhwani opened up about embracing her new role as the leading face of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The actress expressed how she is largely seeing the shift in a positive light and is committed to giving her best for the show. 

She said, "I didn't take it like that. My first reaction and response was not 'replacement', my first reaction or response was Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai (is a big show). I am a very important character in the show, my reaction was that Rajan sir (the producer) himself gave me this opportunity, I just spoke to him...my response, reaction was to that...I look at the positive side of things and so that's what I reacted to, 'now you have to do it this is your chance'."

Garvita Sadhwani refuses to comment on Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe's exit from the show


Garvita was also asked if she had ever had the opportunity to personally meet or work with Shehzada Dhami and Pratiksha Honmukhe. The actress curtly answered that she had only briefly met them during the shooting of a 'mahaepisode'. The reporter attempted to ask the actress if there was any unprofessional behaviour she may have witnessed on the part of the two actors. Garvita was quick to shut down the question, expressing that she was only willing to speak about her own work. 

The actress' parting shot for the interview, was asking the audience to accept her and Rohit Purohit as the new faces for the roles. She said, "...production stays happy, the director stays happy and at the end of the day its work". 

Published March 29th, 2024 at 22:19 IST

