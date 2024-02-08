Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 11th, 2024 at 18:30 IST

Gauahar Khan Shares Family Photo, Hints She's Planning Second Baby with Zaid Darbar

Gauahar Khan shared a series of photos wherein she and her husband Zaid Darbar could be seen playing with their son Zehaan.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Gauahar Khan shares adorable photos of son Zain
Gauahar Khan shares adorable photos of son Zain | Image:gauaharkhan/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar welcomed their first child - a baby boy on May 10, 2022. On Wednesday, their son turned eight months old. On special occasion, the actress took to social media and shared photos from the family's photoshoot.

Gauahar Khan expresses gratitude on son's 8-month birthday

Gauahar Khan shared a series of photos wherein she and Zaid Darbar can be seen playing with their son Zehaan. Sharing the photos, she wrote, "Our beautiful boy is #8months today … #allahummabaariklahu . This is a much older shoot but every moment with him has been pure joy n hence perfect to share . Thank you @mommyshotsbyamrita for capturing us at 4 months of Zehaan .. need to plan another one now that he is 8months . Bless you . Thank you everyone for the love for Zehaan . Pls do always keep him in your prayers. Sending love from our families , Khans and Darbars."

Gauahar Khan avoids paps from capturing photos of son

On Thursday (January 4), Gauahar Khan along with her son Zehaan was snapped at the Mumbai airport. Her husband Zaid Darbar gave her a sweet surprise. He was waiting outside the airport. As the actress saw him, she asked, "What are you doing here?" The couple tried to hide their baby's face from the paps but accidentally revealed it while getting into the car. However, she realised and quickly managed to hide Zehaan's face again.

Gauahar Khan on motherhood journey

Gauahar Khan earlier expressed her gratitude for the blessing of motherhood. In a heartfelt note, she acknowledged the 'sleepless struggles' faced by new mothers while still showering their babies with unconditional love. She then gave a shoutout to them.  

She emphasised that new mothers often receive suggestions from many people, which can be overwhelming. Gauahar encouraged mothers to stick to their decisions and prioritise what they believe is best for their child. The star concluded her note by applauding the fortitude and resilience of new mothers. She praised their ability to deal challenges and remain devoted to the well-being of their babies.

Published January 11th, 2024 at 18:20 IST

