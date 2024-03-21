Gauhar Khan-Zaid Darbar Reveal Son Zehaan’s Face, Video Goes Viral

Advertisement

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar embraced parenthood for the first time in May 2023. The couple welcomed a baby boy and named him Zehaan and have kept the baby’s face hidden ever since his birth. However, in an Instagram post, the actress has now revealed the face of her finally, after months of his birth.

Gauhar Khan and Zaid Darbar show face of baby boy

On March 21, Gauahar Khan took to her Instagram account to share a series of pictures and videos from their pilgrimage to the holy city of Makkah. In glimpses from their holy trip, the couple shared the first photos revealing the face of their son. The 10-month-old boy Zehaan donned the traditional religious outfit.

Sharing the photo on social media, Guahar captioned the post, “Just wanted to give our little prince’ first Salaam to the world from the house of the Almighty, 🕋! May he be pleased with our SonShine ! Ameen . Our Zehaan ♥️🌍. Request for continued positivity, love n blessings for him . Lots of love.”

Gauhar Khan on motherhood journey

Gauahar Khan earlier expressed her gratitude for the blessing of motherhood. In a heartfelt note, she acknowledged the 'sleepless struggles' faced by new mothers while still showering their babies with unconditional love. She then gave a shoutout to them.

She emphasised that new mothers often receive suggestions from many people, which can be overwhelming. Gauahar encouraged mothers to stick to their decisions and prioritise what they believe is best for their child. The star concluded her note by applauding the fortitude and resilience of new mothers. She praised their ability to deal challenges and remain devoted to the well-being of their babies.