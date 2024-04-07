×

Updated April 7th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

Gaurav Khanna On Anupamaa Role: Few Male Actors Get To Play Such Parts

Gaurav Khanna essays the role of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa. The actor recently expressed pride over the trajectory his character has taken in the show.

Reported by: Republic Entertainment Desk
Gaurav Khanna
Gaurav Khanna | Image:gauravkhannaofficial/Instagram
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Anupamaa has swiftly shaped up to become one of the most well-established daily soaps, currently on air. While Rupali Ganguly leads the charge in the titular role, actor Gaurav Khanna, also holds a pivotal role in the serial, essaying the role of Anuj Kapadia. The actor recently expressed pride over the nuanced trajectory of his character on the show.

Gaurav Khanna feels blessed for his role in Anupamaa


As per a recent IANS report, Gaurav Khanna is in complete awe of the highs and lows his character of Anuj Kapadia, has seen on Anupamaa. The actor specifically gave a shoutout to his producer, for entrusting him with the opportunity to essay such a nuanced role.

He said, "He is stuck. He is being stretched in two polar opposite directions. And as an actor, I am very lucky that producer Rajan Shahi has given me this opportunity, and I am thankful that he has trusted me with such a difficult character to play. It seems very simple on the surface, but trust me, this is one of the toughest characters that I have played so far...I am lucky that Rajan trusts me as an actor. He has enlarged the envelope for the character Anuj, be it his wheelchair journey, be it his separation from his wife and then bringing up his daughter, then daughter in her teenage, then a single father".

Gaurav Khanna reflects on the limited scope for men in television


Gaurav went onto rightly detail how the arena of television, is essentially one dominated by women and their narratives. So to be able to play a character who holds such weight in Anupamaa, is truly something that he feels, needs to commended. 

He said, "Television is generally women-driven and for a male actor to get such characters with so many layers, with so many interpersonal emotions attached and so many nuances, it's incredible...It's a wonderful character, and very few male actors on TV, at least in India, have got to play such characters".

(with inputs from IANS)

Published April 7th, 2024 at 21:14 IST

