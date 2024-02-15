Updated February 15th, 2024 at 17:14 IST
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Actor Harshad Arora Engaged To Naagin 6 Star Muskaan Rajput
On Thursday, television actors Harshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput shared the news of their engagement with an adorable photo.
Harshad Arora engaged to Muskaan Rajput | Image:Harshad Arora/Instagram
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Harshad Arora recently got engaged to Naagin 6 actress Muskaan Rajput. The couple shared a joint Instagram post to share the news.
Harshad Arora-Muskaan Rajput Engaged
Harshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput on Thursday shared a monochromatic photo of themselves from their engagement ceremony. In the photo, Harshad can be seen helping Muskaan wear an accessory.
Sharing a joint post, the newly engaged couple wrote, "Taking the next step together."
