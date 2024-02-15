Advertisement

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Harshad Arora recently got engaged to Naagin 6 actress Muskaan Rajput. The couple shared a joint Instagram post to share the news.

Harshad Arora-Muskaan Rajput Engaged

Harshad Arora and Muskaan Rajput on Thursday shared a monochromatic photo of themselves from their engagement ceremony. In the photo, Harshad can be seen helping Muskaan wear an accessory.

Sharing a joint post, the newly engaged couple wrote, "Taking the next step together."