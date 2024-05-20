Advertisement

Ayesha Singh, popularly known for her role in the TV show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, revealed she has been facing health challenges. The actress shared a photo of her swollen face and penned a long note explaining her absence from social media. She also expressed gratitude for the love from her fans.

I’ve been a little down on health: Ayesha Singh

Taking to her Instagram handle, Ayesha apologised to her fans for being inactive for a while. Explaining the reason, the actress said that she has been facing health issues but is on the road to recovery. Requesting her fans for privacy, she said to pray for her. "Yaad hai jab mummy papa kehte the zada mat hasso abhi ro ge..so the first three pictures are khoob hasi and masti (and last is what it is... Face is in recovery mode (Remember when Mom and Dad used to say, "Don't laugh too much, you'll cry later. So, the first three pictures are full of laughter and fun, and the last one is the reality... Face is in recovery mode)," she concluded.

(Ayesha shared the photo of her swollen face | Image: Instagram)

Fans send best wishes to Ayesha Singh

Soon after she dropped the post, her friends and fans flooded the comment section. Adhvik Mahajan wrote, "Take care, get well soon." A concerned fan wrote, "Its nice to finally hear from you and I am so sorry you are not well . Will be praying for your speedy recovery and I am sure your health will bounce back in no time . We love you loads and you are always in our prayers ayeshu . Take care of your health." Another wrote, "I know You are strong girl... Take care ayesha diii." A fan wrote, "Will keep you in our prayers. Wishing you a speedy recovery. Hoping to hear from you soon."

