Updated January 22nd, 2024 at 14:11 IST

Gurmeet Choudhary Reflects On Playing Lord Ram In Ramayana: Biggest Role Of The World

Gurmeet Choudhary said that he and his wife Debina Bonnerjee got to play the biggest roles in the world -- Ram and Sita.

Republic Entertainment Desk
Gurmeet Choudhary as Ram
Gurmeet Choudhary as Ram | Image:File Photo
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Even though he has worked in several note-worthy shows and films, actor Gurmeet Choudhary is still remembered for his flawless performance of Lord Ram in the 2009 television series 'Ramayan' opposite Debina Bonnerjee, who played the role of Sita.

Gurmeet Choudhary about his role as Lord Ram in Ramayana

The 39-year-old actor said that he and his wife Debina got to play the biggest roles of the world -- Ram and Sita. Gurmeet told IANS, “I think we are blessed because we got to play the biggest roles of the world -- Ram and Sita. There is nothing bigger than that.... People read the Ramayana to learn something and we got to play these roles so just imagine what we got to learn from it.”

Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee in Ramayana 

 

The actor imbibed several characteristics of Lord Ram but the biggest takeback was on how to handle big situations and solve them with a smile.

“I did Ramayana for almost 15 months, so everyday we would shoot for 12 to 15 hours and when you play such characters and when you are in that costume you learn something. But whenever I am asked what have you learnt from this character I feel those who know Gurmeet, they know he is very calm, never been seen getting into fights or getting angry... Keeps to himself. These are the things that I have imbibed from Ramayana.” 

Gurmeet Choudhary about the Ram Mandir consecration ceremony 

Talking about the Pran Pratishtha ceremony, Gurmeet said, “A place has come where people can come to Ayodhya. There is some power and energy there because 2 years ago Debina and I went there and the temple was just being built there.”

“At that time we felt that energy in that place where there is so much power and energy with so many people coming there to pray... Your prayers her heard and you get that blessing. It feels like Diwali.”

(with inputs from IANS)

Published January 22nd, 2024 at 14:11 IST

