Gurucharan Singh Returns Home 26 Days After Going Missing, Says He Had Gone For ‘Spiritual Journey’

Gurucharan Singh, best known for his role as Roshan Singh Sodhi in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, had his fans worried after his sudden disappearance on April 22. In the latest updates, the actor has now returned home after 26 days. The Delhi Police officials have confirmed that the 50-year-old actor is safe and sound and back at his residence.

Gurucharan Singh confirms his return

Gurucharan Singh returned to his residence on May 17. As per the official reports by the Delhi Police, the actor had gone on a ‘spiritual journey’. Media reports claim that he has confessed to the police that he has visited various Gurudwaras in cities like Amritsar and Ludhiana.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Gurucharan Singh has returned home on 17 May. He had gone missing on 22nd April. The Police have recorded his statement in the court. Gurucharan Singh said he had gone away from home on a spiritual journey: Delhi Police — ANI (@ANI)

ANI has confirmed the actor’s return in an X (formerly Twitter) post. The post read, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Gurucharan Singh has returned home on 17 May. He had gone missing on 22nd April. The Police have recorded his statement in the court. Gurucharan Singh said he had gone away from home on a spiritual journey: Delhi Police.”

When did Gurucharan Singh go missing?

According to the police, Gurucharan Singh had left his New Delhi home at 8:30 am on April 22 for the airport to go to Mumbai. But he did not reach Mumbai and his phone was also unreachable and untraceable. He was in New Delhi to meet his parents.

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Gurucharan Singh ‘Sodhi,’ was seen crossing a road in CCTV footage from the Palam area on Monday night. His flight was scheduled for 8:30 pm on Monday, but he was seen at a traffic intersection in Palam around 9:14 pm in Delhi. Police stated… pic.twitter.com/RnsV8jQ3QI — Gagandeep Singh (@Gagan4344)

After the actor failed to return home as planned, Gurucharan's family swiftly registered a missing person complaint. Following the complaint, the police registered a case under Section 365 of the IPC. According to the police, CCTV footage has come to light where Singh was seen walking by himself, carrying a backpack. "We are scanning CCTV footage to know what exactly has happened," a source in the Delhi Police told ANI. Media reports also claimed that the actor was going through mental and financial distress.