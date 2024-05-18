Gurucharan Singh Returns Home After 24 Days, Father Reveals Details Of His Whereabouts

Advertisement

Gurucharan Singh, best known for his role as Sodhi in the sitcom Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, created a panic among his fans when he was reported missing. In the latest updates, the actor has now returned home after 24 days. The Delhi Police officials have confirmed that the 50-year-old actor is safe and sound and back at his residence. His father has now detailed about his whereabouts.

Gurucharan Singh’s father shares details of his whereabouts

After the actor returned back to his residence, Gurucharan Singh’s father spoke to Pinkvilla about his absence. He shared that the actor had come back 2 days back. He also assured the fans of the actor that he was well.

Gurucharan’s father - Hargit Singh told the publication, “Tabiyat theek hai abhi. Pradesh me hi ghoom rahe the vo. Agwaah nahi kiya tha unko. )His health is fine now, he was roaming in the state only. Guru wasn't kidnapped).”

Where was Gurucharan Singh?

As per PTI, according to a police officer, Singh had gone on a spiritual journey during which he visited several Gurudwaras and religious places in Punjab. He returned home on Friday early morning, the police officer said, adding that his statement has been recorded before the magistrate and he is fine.

A screengrab of ANI's post | Image: X

ANI confirmed the actor’s return in an X (formerly Twitter) post. The post read, “Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah fame actor Gurucharan Singh has returned home on 17 May. He had gone missing on 22nd April. The Police have recorded his statement in the court. Gurucharan Singh said he had gone away from home on a spiritual journey: Delhi Police.”