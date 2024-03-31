Advertisement

Comedian Bharti Singh and her husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa are among the most popular TV personalities. Bharti is renowned as the Comedy Queen, and Haarsh is a television personality, scriptwriter, and producer. The couple routinely provide glimpses into their personal lives on their social media accounts and YouTube channels. Haarsh recently shared good news with his fans, revealing that he is now the proud owner of a new luxury car. He recently purchased a Mercedes-Benz GLS and posted a photo of himself standing next to it.

Haarsh Limbachiyaa’s ‘happy place’

Haarsh took to Instagram and captioned the photo, "My new car is my happy place (a red heart emoticon)." In the photo, he is seen looking at his new posh ride while wearing a red checkered shirt with mustard cargo pants. Haarsh's vlog showed how he and his family celebrated the excitement of getting a new car. They cut a cake and did a pooja after the purchase.

Other celebs who recently bought luxury vehicles

In recent times, several other celebrities have expressed their love for luxury automobiles. Kirron Kher bought the luxury vehicle in Mumbai on March 14. The official Instagram account of the car dealership posted a photo of the actress with her brand-new set of wheels. The actress and the dealer posed in front of her new automobile in the picture. She treated herself to a Mercedes GLS that is reportedly worth an incredible ₹1.65 crore.

Karan Kundrra bought a stunning HM Contessa in a vibrant blue shade. In his Instagram post, the actor revealed that he encountered the car in Munnar and couldn't resist bringing it home.

On the occasion of Dussehra, last year, Shraddha Kapoor also bought a brand new red Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica, which has a price of approximately ₹4.04 crore in India. The news of her luxurious gift broke when a close friend of the actress shared a post on her Instagram handle.