Harshad Arora Threatens To Sue Preetika Rao After Beintehaa Co-Star Says 'He Sleeps With Every Woman In Industry'

Beintehaa co-stars Preetika Rao, who is the sister of Bollywood actress Amrita Rao, and Harshad Arora are warring after the former seemingly alleged via social media posts that Harshad is a womaniser and "sleeps with every woman he finds in the industry". Preetika and Harshad starrer show aired in 2013 and concluded a year later. Post that, Preetika featured in a couple of reality TV shows and daily soaps before quitting the industry. Now, her comments on her former co-actor's character not only puzzled internet users but also elicited a strong reply from Harshad, who got married in 2024.

Preetika allegedly responded to a fan, criticising the video edits that are being shared of her and Harshad as Aaliya and Zain, years after the show ended. She said, "Shame on you! For putting these videos on your page when I have repeatedly requested you not to post my videos with a man who sleeps with every woman he finds in the industry! (sic)." Many were alarmed by the suddenness of her reaction and how she pointed a finger at Harshad, calling him a womaniser.

Preetika Rao called out fan edits of her and Harshad Arora | Image: X

Also read: Shraddha Arya To Make Comeback In Kundali Bhagya After Maternity Break

In his response, Harshad shared that "he could sue" Preetika for her alleged comments on social media. Reacting to how someone from Preetika's social media team reached out to him with an apology, Harshad stated that he feels like it was a cover-up and that the former was trying to make someone the scapegoat in this situation instead of taking ownership.

Harshad Arora married Muskaan Rajput in 2024 | IUmage: Instagram

Also read: Parth Samthaan Fans Rally Behind Him After He Enters CID As ACP Ayushman

He also questioned Preetika over how, a decade after the show ended, she is trying to gain "mileage" by taking his name on social media. Harshad got married to actress Muskaan Rajput in 2024.