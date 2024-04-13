×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 5th, 2022 at 13:02 IST

Hiten Tejwani's b’day: Gauri pens sweet note for 'most crazy & hilarious man' of her life

Taking to Instagram, Hiten Tejwani's wife and TV actor Gauri Pradhan penned a sweet birthday note for her husband while sharing a lovable picture of them.

Reported by: Nehal Gautam
Hiten Tejwani's birthday
Image: Instagram/@hitentejwani | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

On the occasion of the popular television actor, Hiten Tejwani's birthday, his wife and actor, Gauri Pradhan took to social media and expressed her love for him with a sweet birthday wish. She even posted an adorable picture of them together leaving their fans in awe. 

Hiten Tejwani is best known for his popular performances in various soap operas such as Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kutumb, Kahiin To Hoga, and many more. He was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series, Tandav

Gauri Pradhan's birthday love for her husband Hiten Tejwani

TV actor Gauri Pradhan recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself and her husband Hiten in which the latter can be seen hugging her from the back as they both pose for the camera with blissful smiles. In the caption, she wished him a happy birthday by referring to him as the most crazy, hilarious, wonderful and amazing man in her life. It read, "You smile when you see me smile happy birthday to the most crazy,hilarious,wonderful and amazing man in my life!" (sic)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Gauri Pradhan (@gpradhan)

Numerous fans took to Gauri Pradhan's latest Instagram post and dropped in cute birthday wishes for Hiten Tejwani. Some also praised their picture and mentioned how cute they looked together while others wished him to keep entertaining his fans with his stellar performances. Rest all others expressed their love for him by pouring hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. On the other hand, even Hiten Tejwani took to Gauri Pradha's Instagram post and reacted to her birthday by sharing hugs, heart and flying-kiss emojis in the comments. Take a look at some of the reactions to Gauri Pradhan's Instagram post on Hiten Tejwani's birthday.

Hiten Tejwani birthday

Hiten Tejwani's performances

The actor began his career in the TV industry with the show, 'Ghar Ek Mandir' and went on to appear in many popular soap operas while winning the hearts of the audience with his stellar performances. Some of them include movies and shows namely Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Daayan, Bigg Boss 11, Gangaa, Balika Vadhu, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Family, Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, Left Right Left, Kabhi Kabhii Pyaar Kabhi Kabhii Yaar, etc. 

Image: Instagram/@hitentejwani

Advertisement

Published March 5th, 2022 at 13:02 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Sydney Mass Stabbing Incident Live updates

Sydney Mall Shooting

a few seconds ago
UFC 300, Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

UFC 300 Full Fight Card

a minute ago
Sam Altman to return as OpenAI CEO

Altman pitches ChatGPT

3 minutes ago
Rishabh Pant and umpire

Adam Gilchrist on Pant

3 minutes ago
Survivors recount tales of horror

Sydney Horror

10 minutes ago
Rethink Your "Health Drink": Bournvita Reclassified Due to High Sugar Content

Bournvita Not a 'Health D

13 minutes ago
congress

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

16 minutes ago
Man Found Dead Ants In Samosas Bought From DU Canteen

Dead Ant In DU Samosa

16 minutes ago
Representative

EV rebate surge

17 minutes ago
Ishan Kishan

Ishan Kishan is cautioned

23 minutes ago
Heroic Intervention: Video Shows Man Saving Hundreds in Sydney Mall Attack | WATCH

Sydney Mall Attack

32 minutes ago
Safety tips for school trip

School Trip Safety Tips

33 minutes ago
Bernardo Silva

Man City's best scorer

36 minutes ago
Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powel

Powell’s rate cuts

42 minutes ago
Yami Gautam

Yami Thanks Fans

an hour ago
World Bank

Lending potential

an hour ago
Real estate

Market forces knock

an hour ago
PBKS vs RR

PBKS vs RR match

an hour ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Engg Student Murder: College Mate Dug Pit Before Killing Woman in Maha

    India News14 hours ago

  2. NIA Arrests Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Mastermind, Bomber From Bengal

    India News14 hours ago

  3. Man Purchased Country For Rs 50000 Online, Sells Passport For Travellers

    World14 hours ago

  4. Delhi Based CA Pays ₹ 4.3 Lakh As Son's Playschool fee

    India News14 hours ago

  5. ‘I Was 8 Weeks Pregnant’: Indian Origin Woman Was Wrongly Jailed in UK

    World15 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo