On the occasion of the popular television actor, Hiten Tejwani's birthday, his wife and actor, Gauri Pradhan took to social media and expressed her love for him with a sweet birthday wish. She even posted an adorable picture of them together leaving their fans in awe.

Hiten Tejwani is best known for his popular performances in various soap operas such as Kaahin Kissii Roz, Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Kutumb, Kahiin To Hoga, and many more. He was last seen in the Amazon Prime Video series, Tandav.

Gauri Pradhan's birthday love for her husband Hiten Tejwani

TV actor Gauri Pradhan recently took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture of herself and her husband Hiten in which the latter can be seen hugging her from the back as they both pose for the camera with blissful smiles. In the caption, she wished him a happy birthday by referring to him as the most crazy, hilarious, wonderful and amazing man in her life. It read, "You smile when you see me smile happy birthday to the most crazy,hilarious,wonderful and amazing man in my life!" (sic)

Numerous fans took to Gauri Pradhan's latest Instagram post and dropped in cute birthday wishes for Hiten Tejwani. Some also praised their picture and mentioned how cute they looked together while others wished him to keep entertaining his fans with his stellar performances. Rest all others expressed their love for him by pouring hearts and heart-eyed emojis in the comments section. On the other hand, even Hiten Tejwani took to Gauri Pradha's Instagram post and reacted to her birthday by sharing hugs, heart and flying-kiss emojis in the comments. Take a look at some of the reactions to Gauri Pradhan's Instagram post on Hiten Tejwani's birthday.

Hiten Tejwani's performances

The actor began his career in the TV industry with the show, 'Ghar Ek Mandir' and went on to appear in many popular soap operas while winning the hearts of the audience with his stellar performances. Some of them include movies and shows namely Karrle Tu Bhi Mohabbat, Daayan, Bigg Boss 11, Gangaa, Balika Vadhu, Meri Aashiqui Tum Se Hi, Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai, Kumkum – Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan, Jasuben Jayantilaal Joshi Ki Joint Family, Kahaani Hamaaray Mahaabhaarat Ki, Left Right Left, Kabhi Kabhii Pyaar Kabhi Kabhii Yaar, etc.

Image: Instagram/@hitentejwani