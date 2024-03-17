Advertisement

Rati Pandey, known for her role in shows like Miley Jab Hum Tum and Hitler Didi, is currently busy with her upcoming Bhojpuri film, Rang De Basanti. In a recent interview, Rati talked about her transition from television to OTT and the discrimination she faced for being a TV actress.

Rati Pandey on ‘television actor’ stereotype

In a conversation with Pinkvilla, when asked if she ever faced the discrimination TV actors usually face when auditioning for other mediums, Rati stated that she did go through the experience when she auditioned for a certain web series where the makers weren't looking for a TV actress, and even if they were, they offered a very small part of the role and nothing more.

The actress explained, “They said that they didn't want television acting and I was like what is television acting? Because I have done TV too. Subsequently, I understood, woh unki bhi galti nahi hai kyuki TV actors kuch kuch aise actors hai jo thoda over exaggerate kar dete hai or acting ko acting ki tarah karte hai. (That is not their fault as at times there are actors who exaggerate and take acting as literal acting)."

She added that when they try to act spontaneously, the directors and producers want them to offer a louder version of their emotions, which is referred to as 'TV acting'.

Rati Pandey on her television comeback

Putting the rumour about her retirement from the television industry to rest, Rati clarified that she has always followed a pattern of taking a sabbatical after completing every show on television. That’s how she manages to pick different roles with her every show.

She said, "I feel I was fortunate enough that I grabbed so many shows on TV as leads. So, I feel everybody has to move on. It's not like I have quit television. Given a chance, given a story, I would take up. I am still waiting for that good opportunity to make a comeback to Television. Till then, I am venturing to somewhere else."